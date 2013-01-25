ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Research and Markets: Chinese Markets for Ethene - Industry Development and Forecasts to 2022

by Benzinga Staff
January 25, 2013 7:31 AM | 1 min read
DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Research and Markets (http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/hb7vr3/chinese_markets) has announced the addition of the "Chinese Markets for Ethene" report to their offering.

China's demand for ethene has grown at a fast pace in the past decade. In the next five years, both production and demand will continue to grow. This new study examines China's economic trends, investment environment, industry development, supply and demand, industry capacity, industry structure, marketing channels and major industry participants.

Historical data (2002, 2007 and 2012) and long-term forecasts through 2017 and 2022 are presented.

Major producers in China are profiled.

Key Topics Covered:

I. Introduction

II. Business Environment

III. Ethene Industry Assessments

IV. Ethene Production And Demand

V. Ethene Consumption By Market

VI. Market Entry Channels

VII. Ethene Producer Directory

VIII. Tables & Charts

For more information visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/hb7vr3/chinese_markets

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager.
press@researchandmarkets.com
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Sector: Chemicals

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Press Releases