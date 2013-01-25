DiscoverReady Launches Samplyzer™ Tool to Simplify Statistical Sampling in E-Discovery

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

DiscoverReady, a leading provider of legal discovery management services for Fortune 500 legal departments, today announced the introduction of a new tool giving lawyers the power of statistics without the need for costly experts.

The culmination of years of research and development, the Samplyzer™ tool simplifies statistical sampling in legal matters, improving the quality and defensibility of culling, searching, and review decisions. It incorporates DiscoverReady's industry-leading best practices into a tool that integrates with the Relativity review platform.

“With statistical sampling fast becoming essential to the discovery process, our ‘statistician-in-a-box' makes these methods widely available to all attorneys, regardless of their familiarity with statistics,” said Jim Wagner, CEO of DiscoverReady.

The Samplyzer™ is an effective, cost-efficient tool to:

Measure the efficacy (precision and recall) of proposed search terms and culling strategies

Assess the quality of attorney review decisions

Increase defensibility of automated review and predictive coding

Create defensible budgets, timelines and projected volumes for discovery matters

Incorporating the experience of DiscoverReady's proven team of discovery experts, the Samplyzer™ tool also includes a how-to guide, as well as a “Defensibility Binder” that documents the sampling and measurement process and presents detailed results of all sampling performed.

“The legal community, in general, is much better versed in qualitative analysis than quantitative,” said Maureen O'Neill, senior vice president of DiscoverReady. “Our Samplyzer provides litigators who don't necessarily have any background in statistics with the advantages of statistical sampling, which can make all the difference in discovery.”

DiscoverReady retained Gary Lorden, a professor emeritus of mathematics at California Institute of Technology, as an independent consultant during the design and development of Samplyzer™. He also worked with DiscoverReady to create protocols and documentation designed to ensure that the Samplyzer™ tool would prove defensible to judges and opposing lawyers. In addition to a distinguished career at Caltech, Dr. Lorden has been active in a broad range of consulting and expert witness work as a statistician including a long association with NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory and highly classified research projects for other government agencies.

DiscoverReady is one of the largest global e-discovery service providers, delivering both U.S. domestic and offshore document review, managed services, high-volume processing and hosting in a wide variety of platforms, and automated review through its predictive-coding service and PrivBank® technology.

With an exclusive focus on streamlining discovery management for corporate legal departments and their counsel, the company is propelled by the best and brightest discovery professionals, leading technologies, and time- and court-tested processes. As a pioneer in fixed-fee document review and automated review, DiscoverReady offers solutions and services that lower costs, reduce risk and improve quality within the discovery process for its clients.

