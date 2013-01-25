Liberty Interactive Announces Full Redemption of 3.25% Senior Exchangeable Debentures Due 2031

ENGLEWOOD, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Liberty Interactive LLC (“Liberty”), a subsidiary of Liberty Interactive Corporation LINTA/LINTB today announced that on March 8, 2013 (the Redemption Date), Liberty will redeem in full all of its outstanding 3.25% Senior Exchangeable Debentures due 2031. The debentures are attributed to the Liberty Ventures tracking stock group.

In connection with the redemption, Liberty has elected to terminate the right of debenture holders to exchange their debentures for the exchange market value of the reference shares attributable to the debentures. No further exchanges will be permitted. The reference shares attributable to each debenture currently consist of 9.2833 shares of Viacom class B common stock and 9.2833 shares of CBS Corporation common stock.

The redemption price for each outstanding debenture will be paid in cash, and will equal the sum of (1) the greater of (a) the adjusted principal amount of a debenture as of the Redemption Date (expected to be $1,000) and (b) 100% of the current market value of the reference shares attributable to a debenture (as determined pursuant to the indenture), (2) any accrued and unpaid interest on such debenture to the Redemption Date and (3) any final period distribution on such debenture. Each debenture holder will receive a notice providing the details of the redemption through the facilities of the Depositary Trust Company. As of January 25, 2013, the aggregate outstanding principal amount of the debentures was $413.7 million.

About Liberty Interactive LLC

Liberty Interactive LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Liberty Interactive Corporation and owns interests in a broad range of electronic retailing, media, communications, and entertainment businesses.