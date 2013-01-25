The Carlyle Group to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2012 Financial Results and Host Investor Conference Call

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Global alternative asset manager The Carlyle Group L.P. CG will host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. EST on Thursday, February 21, 2013 to announce and discuss the financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2012, which ended December 31, 2012. A news release containing the results will be issued before the open of the U.S. equity markets and will be available on Carlyle investor relations website.

Co-Chief Executive Officers William E. Conway, Jr. and David M. Rubenstein, along with Chief Financial Officer Adena Friedman and Head of Public Market Investor Relations Daniel Harris, will review the fourth quarter and full year 2012 results during the call.

Analysts and institutional investors may listen to the call by dialing +1-800-850-2903 (international +1-253-237-1169) and mentioning “Carlyle Group Fourth Quarter 2012 Results Conference Call”. The conference call will be webcast simultaneously to the public through a link on the investor relations section of the Carlyle web site at ir.carlyle.com. An archived replay of the webcast will be available soon after the live call.

About the Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group CG is a global alternative asset manager with approximately $157 billion of assets under management in 101 active funds and 64 fund of fund vehicles as of September 30, 2012. Carlyle invests across four segments – Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Market Strategies and Fund of Funds Solutions – in Africa, Asia, Australia, Europe, the Middle East, North America and South America. Carlyle has developed expertise in various industries, including: aerospace, defense & government services, consumer & retail, energy, financial services, healthcare, industrial, technology & business services, telecommunications & media and transportation. The Carlyle Group employs more than 1,300 people in 32 offices across six continents.

The Carlyle Group – Website