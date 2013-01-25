Research and Markets: Chinese Markets for Octanol - Industry Development and Forecasts to 2022

Research and Markets (http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/lrjgvg/chinese_markets) has announced the addition of the "Chinese Markets for Octanol" report to their offering.
China's demand for octanol has grown at a fast pace in the past decade. In the next five years, both production and demand will continue to grow. This new study examines China's economic trends, investment environment, industry development, supply and demand, industry capacity, industry structure, marketing channels and major industry participants.
Historical data (2002, 2007 and 2012) and long-term forecasts through 2017 and 2022 are presented.
Major producers in China are profiled.
Key Topics Covered:
I. Introduction
II. Business Environment
III. Octanol Industry Assessments
IV. Octanol Production And Demand
V. Octanol Consumption By Market
VI. Marketing Strategies
VII. Octanol Producer Directory
VIII. Tables & Charts
For more information visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/lrjgvg/chinese_markets
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager.
press@researchandmarkets.com
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Sector: Chemicals
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.