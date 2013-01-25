Provectus Pharmaceuticals Shares Are Trading on the OTCQB

KNOXVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Provectus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. PVCT (http://www.pvct.com), a development-stage oncology and dermatology biopharmaceutical company, announced that its shares are now trading on the OTCQB marketplace through the OTC Markets Group's OTC Link® quotation system, and are no longer trading on the OTCBB. The Company's trading symbol remains the same, "PVCT."

Previously, Provectus's stock was traded on both the OTCBB and OTCQB markets. The switch to being traded solely on the OTCQB market occurred when the last remaining market maker that traded PVCT's stock on OTCBB migrated to trading the stock on the OTCQB market.

The OTCQB is one of three tiers established by OTC Markets Group, Inc. which operates one of the world's largest electronic interdealer quotation systems for broker-dealers to trade unlisted securities. The OTCQB designation is meant to identify companies that are reporting with the SEC or a U.S. banking regulator, making it easy for investors to identify companies that are current in their reporting obligations. The OTCQB also provides investors real-time trading data on securities, as opposed to the OTCBB, for which trading data is delayed. Investors can access trading quotes on PVCT through various sites, including this one provided by OTC Markets:

http://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/PVCT/quote

About Provectus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Provectus Pharmaceuticals specializes in developing oncology and dermatology therapies. Its novel oncology drug PV-10 is designed to selectively target and destroy cancer cells without harming surrounding healthy tissue, significantly reducing potential for systemic side effects. Its oncology focus is on melanoma, breast cancer and cancers of the liver. The Company has received orphan drug designations from the FDA for its melanoma and hepatocellular carcinoma indications. Its dermatological drug PH-10 also targets abnormal or diseased cells, with the current focus on psoriasis and atopic dermatitis. Provectus has recently completed Phase 2 trials of PV-10 as a therapy for metastatic melanoma, and of PH-10 as a topical treatment for atopic dermatitis and psoriasis. Information about these and the Company's other clinical trials can be found at the NIH registry, www.clinicaltrials.gov. For additional information about Provectus please visit the Company's website at www.pvct.com or contact Porter, LeVay & Rose, Inc.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: The forward-looking statements contained herein are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect management's analysis only as of the date hereof. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date thereof.