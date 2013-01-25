Research and Markets: Chinese Markets for Methylbenzene - Industry Development and Forecasts to 2022

DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Research and Markets (http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/6brfkp/chinese_markets) has announced the addition of the "Chinese Markets for Methylbenzene" report to their offering.

China's demand for methylbenzene has grown at a fast pace in the past decade. In the next five years, both production and demand will continue to grow. This new study examines China's economic trends, investment environment, industry development, supply and demand, industry capacity, industry structure, marketing channels and major industry participants. Historical data (2002, 2007 and 2012) and long-term forecasts through 2017 and 2022 are presented. Major producers in China are profiled.

Key Topics Covered:

I. Introduction

II. Business Environment

III. Methylbenzene Industry Assessments

IV. China Methylbenzene Production And Demand

V. China Methylbenzene Markets Outlook

VI. Marketing Strategies

VII. Methylbenzene Producer Directory

VII. Tables & Charts

For more information visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/6brfkp/chinese_markets