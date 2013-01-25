Research and Markets: Iodine Market Review 2012

DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Research and Markets (http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/zxcm9h/iodine_market) has announced the addition of the "Iodine Market Review" report to their offering.

Iodine Market Review is an absolutely essential resource for anyone interested in the detailed information on the reviewed market. Using a wide range of primary and secondary sources, we combined, analyzed and presented all available data about Iodine in the all-in-one report issued in a coherent format.

In addition to the descriptive part, the report provides a range of tables and figures which give a true insight into the relevant national, regional and global markets of Iodine.

The report also features next five year forecasts by market experts and analysts.

Scope

- The report represents a thorough study of Iodine, covering both global and regional markets.

- It aims to give a proper picture of the pertinent market, as well as its trends, perspectives and opportunities.

- It covers the present situation, historical background and future forecast of Iodine market.

- Comprehensive data showing Iodine production, consumption, trade statistics and prices are provided (both nationwide and worldwide).

- Each country's market overview covers the following: Iodine production in the country, major producers, Iodine consumption in the country market, Iodine trade in the country, Iodine prices.

- The report offers a 5 year outlook on the reviewed market, including Iodine market volume predictions and price trends.

Reasons to Buy

The immediate benefits of buying this report are as follows:

- Your knowledge of the Iodine market will become unparalleled.

- The unique analysis of the relevant market as well as detailed knowledge of both global and regional factors impacting the industry will take you one step further in managing your business environment.

- You will boost your company's business/sales activities.

- Your search for prospective partners and suppliers will be largely facilitated.

- An in-depth market forecast will strengthen your decision-making process.

- Besides annual market intelligence your knowledge of the Iodine industry can be enriched by the Monthly market monitoring service offered by the company.

About Iodine Market

Iodine is a bluish-black lustrous, solid, non-metal with antiseptic and other medicinal properties, used in sanitation, animal feed and pharmaceutical products. It is also applied as a catalyst.

Chile is world leader in iodine production, its share reaches 61% of total output. Japan takes second position with 33.8% share. Generally very few countries produce the compound.

Key Topics Covered:

1. WORLD IODINE MARKET

2. NORTH AMERICAN MARKET OF IODINE

3. LATIN AMERICAN MARKET OF IODINE

4. EUROPEAN MARKET OF IODINE

5. ASIAN MARKET OF IODINE

6. FUTURE OUTLOOK (2012-2016)

For more information visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/zxcm9h/iodine_market