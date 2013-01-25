World Border Security Market Prospects Explored in New Visiongain Report Recently Published at MarketPublishers.com

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

The global border security market is an area which high priority has always been placed on, as nations strive to improve and maintain strong national security infrastructure to counter a variety of shattering external threats like smuggling, terrorism, illegal immigration, piracy, cross-border tensions and potential hostilities, among others. Moving forward, the market will see continued investment in both tried and tested equipment alongside novel technological areas like biometrics and unmanned systems, which will aid in enhancing cost efficiency, whilst maintaining security effectiveness. The worldwide market for border security is forecast to be valued at about USD 19.35 billion by the tail end of 2013.

New market research report “Global Border Security Market 2013-2023: UAVs, UGVs and Perimeter Surveillance Systems” prepared by Visiongain tackles key issues and trends within the global border security market.

The study provides forecasts from 2013 to 2023 in terms of value for the overall global border security market and for its key submarkets – perimeter and border surveillance systems, IT systems, manned vehicles, vessels and aircraft, UAVs, UGVs and support and other services; analyzes and forecasts the top 15 national border security markets markets over the same forecast period with tables detailing significant contracts, projects and programmes within each national market. Furthermore, the study also profiles the leading 20 companies, examining their positioning, products, services, focus, strategies and outlook. The research is supplemented with 3 interviews conducted with established defence and border security companies such as QinetiQ North America, IntelliCam LLC and SRC Inc.

Report Details:

Title: Global Border Security Market 2013-2023: UAVs, UGVs and Perimeter Surveillance Systems

Published: January, 2013

Pages: 234

Price: US$ 2,497.00

http://marketpublishers.com/report/industry/defence-security/global-border-security-market-2013-2023-uavs-ugvs-n-perimeter-surveillance-systems.html

