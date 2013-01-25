WebMediaBrands Announces Terry Wohlers As Keynote Speaker for New York's First Inside 3D Printing Conference & Expo

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

WebMediaBrands Inc.WEBM today announced that renowned additive manufacturing and 3D printing consultant Terry Wohlers will be the keynote speaker at the Javits Convention Center, April 22–23, 2013.

“Terry Wohlers has long been recognized as having the best grasp of developments in the future of 3D printing,” stated Alan Meckler, Chairman and CEO of WebMediaBrands. “Having Terry Wohlers and program chair Hod Lipson as part of the conference ensures that attendees will be presented a comprehensive understanding of the future business opportunities for 3D printing.”

Terry Wohlers is principal consultant and president of Wohlers Associates, Inc., an independent consulting firm providing consulting assistance to more than 190 organizations in 23 countries. He has authored nearly 400 books, articles, and technical papers and was selected the No. 1 most influential person in rapid product development and additive manufacturing.

Dr. Hod Lipson is an associate professor and the director of the Creative Machines Lab at Cornell University. He co-authored the book, Fabricated: The New World of 3D Printing, which will be published February 4, 2013 by John Wiley & Sons.

For event information and registration, please visit: http://inside3dprinting.com

For exhibiting and sponsorship information, please contact Marilyn Reed at 3dprinting.sponsors@mediabistro.com or 518-793-8167.

