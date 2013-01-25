Lt. Gov. Robert Duffy to join GEICO and the Buffalo Urban League when they announce renewal of training program and new scholarship fund

BUFFALO, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

New York Lt. Gov. Robert Duffy will be on hand as GEICO and the Buffalo Urban League celebrate their partnership to fund a job training program and establish a new GEICO scholarship fund. GEICO will host the event on Friday, January 25 at 9:30 a.m. at its regional service center in Getzville, N.Y.

“I commend GEICO for their ongoing partnership with the Buffalo Urban League, which for years has benefited countless youth, families, and businesses in Western New York,” said Lt. Gov. Duffy. “Investing in training our young people for the jobs of the 21st Century and transforming our schools to give our students a world-class education are an integral part of Governor Cuomo's agenda to rebuild New York's economy, and it is a pleasure working alongside companies like GEICO that not only create jobs, but give back to local communities.”

At the event, GEICO will present a check to the Buffalo Urban League for $25,000, with $20,000 allocated to the organization's job training program and $5,000 set aside for a scholarship fund. GEICO has been a supporter of the National Urban League and its local affiliates throughout the country for decades, with its most recent overall commitment totaling $1.5 million over three years.

“The partnership between GEICO and the Buffalo Urban League reflects our shared commitment to providing opportunities and improving the lives of individuals and families in the Buffalo Niagara Region,” said Brenda McDuffie, Buffalo Urban League President. “GEICO's investment in job training and scholarship will continue to ensure this region has a workforce with the education and skills required to compete in today's and tomorrow's economy.”

“We're really pleased to continue our partnership with the Buffalo Urban League, which plays a huge role in serving the community and empowering citizens through job training and education programs,” said Seth Ingall, regional vice president of GEICO's Buffalo office.

GEICO, the leading auto insurer in New York, opened a new regional service center in Buffalo in 2004 due to rapid policyholder growth in the region and chose to locate in western New York due to the talented workforce in the area. GEICO has created more than 2,400 new jobs since coming to Buffalo with plans to continue adding to its associate base. GEICO is currently working with New York State to ensure that qualified candidates are available for this future employment growth, continuing its long-standing partnership with New York State that began with state and local tax incentives that made the Buffalo facility possible. GEICO currently employs 5,500 associates across the State of New York.

“The work force here in Western New York is so talented and driven, there's no other place we'd rather be,” said Kirk La, assistant vice president of underwriting in GEICO's Buffalo office. “We are very thankful for the support GEICO has received from the community in Western New York and from officials throughout the state. We look forward to continuing to work with the State and with the people of Western New York to build on this successful relationship.”

GEICO (Government Employees Insurance Company) is a member of the Berkshire Hathaway family of companies and is the third-largest private passenger auto insurance company in the United States. GEICO provides millions of auto insurance quotes to U.S. drivers annually. The company is pleased to serve more than 11 million private passenger customers and insures more than 18 million vehicles (auto & cycle).

GEICO's online service center helps policyholders take care of policy sales, policy changes, claims reporting and to print insurance ID cards.

GEICO also provides insurance quotes on motorcycles, all-terrain vehicles (ATVs), travel trailers and motorhomes (RVs). Coverage for boats, life, homes and apartments is written by non-affiliated insurance companies and is secured through the GEICO Insurance Agency, Commercial auto insurance and personal umbrella protection are also available.

For more information, go to www.geico.com.