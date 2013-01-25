Ferrer Freeman & Company Announces Personnel Updates

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Ferrer Freeman & Company (“FFC”), a private equity firm focused on growth capital investments in the healthcare industry, announced today the promotions of Ryan Kirkpatrick and Justin Yang to Principal and the hiring of Michael O'Rourke as an Associate.

Mr. Kirkpatrick joined FFC in 2007. Prior to FFC, Mr. Kirkpatrick was the healthcare analyst at Melleos Capital Management, a New York-based asset management firm investing in public equities. He is a member of the Board of Directors of Biotix Inc. and a former Director of Ernest Health, Inc. and Amerita, Inc., FFC portfolio companies that were sold in 2012. Mr. Kirkpatrick was also an observer of the Board of Vitalize Consulting Services, Inc. Mr. Kirkpatrick holds a B.A. in Molecular Biology from Princeton University and an M.B.A. with a focus in Healthcare Management and Finance from The Wharton School.

Mr. Yang joined FFC in 2006. Prior to FFC, Mr. Yang was a financial analyst at UBS Investment Bank in the Healthcare Investment Banking group. He is member of the Board of Directors of Medical Depot, Inc. and worked on FFC's investments in AgaMatrix, Inc., Arcadia Solutions, LLC, GeneraMedix, Inc., Preferred Care Partners, Inc., and Reliant Renal Care, Inc. Mr. Yang holds a B.A. in Computer Science and Economics from Cornell University.

Mr. O'Rourke joins FFC from CIT's Healthcare Investment Banking group. While at CIT, he was responsible for originating and executing Leveraged Finance and M&A advisory transactions for public and private middle market healthcare companies, including the debt recapitalization of Ernest Health, Inc. in June 2011. At FFC, he will be responsible for sourcing investments, due diligence and supporting portfolio management. Mr. O'Rourke holds a Bachelor of Science in Finance and Accounting from the McIntire School of Commerce at the University of Virginia.

David Freeman, co-founder of FFC, commented, “The promotions of Ryan and Justin demonstrate the important contributions they have made at FFC; they are integral members of a strong and experienced investment team. Both have played a critical role in deal sourcing and value creation for our portfolio companies for over five years.” Mr. Freeman added, “Additionally, Michael joins the firm at an exciting time in our history, and his experience working across multiple healthcare industry sectors will bring significant value to our team as we continue to pursue new investments.”

About Ferrer Freeman & Company

Ferrer Freeman & Company, LLC, is a private equity firm located in Greenwich, CT focused exclusively on growth capital investments in the healthcare industry. Since its founding in 1995, FFC has invested over $900 million in 36 portfolio companies. FFC invests in established companies with significant growth opportunities and entrepreneurial management teams. FFC has a demonstrated track record of leveraging its comprehensive healthcare network and decades of experience to help build market leading organizations. More information on FFC is available at www.ffandco.com.