Research and Markets: Competitive Dynamics in German Wealth Management

Characteristic of a mature industry, Germany's wealth management market hosts many well-established players that are competing for market share, which makes it essential for industry participants to have robust strategies for building a stronger business. Here Datamonitor Financial takes an in-depth look at the competitive scene in German wealth management.

Highlights

- Mass affluent clients are predominantly served by co-operatives and Sparkassen, which on average require customers to have a minimum net worth of $324,000 to be eligible for private banking service, while HNW clients are typically the preserve of stand-alone or integrated private banks, which normally require minimum investments of $1.3m.

- Increasing cost and regulatory pressure means that many smaller independent wealth managers will be forced to consolidate in order to survive. Among medium and large sized players, consolidation has mainly been a result of the aftermath of the global financial crisis.

- The German wealth management market is geographically fragmented and decentralized, which has led to a range of different competitive structures in the German market. However, the market is dominated by four business models, which are asset managers, banks, family offices and asset managers.

