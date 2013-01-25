Research and Markets: P2P Payments: Three Key Lessons for Profiting from P2P

DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

The global P2P market is currently undergoing a phase of rapid and unprecedented development driven by both changes in global consumer dynamics and the impacts of emerging, and potentially trans-formative technologies. As the market continues to grow, payment providers are now faced with the opportunity to replace more traditional forms such as cash and cheques, but will face new challenges.

Scope

Highlights

- Electronic methods for conducting P2P transactions are having a major impact on the P2P market and this applies to all markets. In some regions the impact can be truly transformative such as M-Pesa in Kenya. American Expresses Serve platform by contrast shows how even established markets are now faced with new potential in the P2P space.

- Despite the potential of electronic means of P2P, cash will remain king for the foreseeable future for the vast majority of day-to-day P2P transactions. Sevices such as Moneygram which can combine cash elements to newer technologies will maintain an advantage.

- P2P services will increasingly be forced to choose between being a revenue generating platform or a value added service to clients. The growth in P2P services available to consumers risks becoming a hygeine factor for financial providers, impacting on the revenue potential of P2P within the domestic sphere.

Reasons to Purchase

P2P PAYMENTS: THREE KEY LESSONS FOR PROFITING FROM P2P

- Overview

- Electronic P2P mechanisms are evolving rapidly and will reshape the market in the coming years ahead- M-Pesa shows the dramatic impact mobile P2P can have

- American Express's Serve highlights the potential of digital P2P services to expand the domestic market

- Cash will remain critical to P2P despite new technologies- MoneyGram maintains an advantage from its focus on cash to cash transactions

- P2P providers must balance generating revenue and providing a value-added service- P2P payments can be one pillar in a wider digital strategy

- P2P faces challenges in balancing fees with consumer interest

- Pingit offers Barclays a way of reducing costs and avoiding disintermediation

- Pingit benefits from its brand, but its long term economic viability remains questionable

APPENDIX

