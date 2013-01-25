Research and Markets: 3Q12 Western Europe Mobile Operator Forecast, 2012 - 2016: Analysis of 100 Mobile Operaors Across 29 Countries

DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Research and Markets (http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/nqmww9/3q12_western) has announced the addition of IE Market Research Corp's new report "3Q12 Western Europe Mobile Operator Forecast, 2012 - 2016" to their offering.

Western Europe Mobile Operator Forecast is the most comprehensive forecast of its kind in the world. This report provides operational and financial metrics for wireless markets across the region and is one of the best forecasts in the industry. We provide five-year forecasts at the operator level going out to 2016. We also provide quarterly historical and forecast data starting in 2Q2003 and ending in 3Q2014. Our forecast contains separate data for each country and their mobile operators. Our Mobile Operator Forecasts are updated quarterly and are available for one-time delivery or through regular updates.

By purchasing this report, you will receive an Excel file with 48 datasheets of operational and financial metrics such as post-paid subscribers, prepaid subscribers, subscriber growth, net subscriber adds, monthly churn, monthly ARPU, ARPU growth, data ARPU, MOU per subscriber, service revenue, EBITDA and CAPEX.

In this regional report, each datasheet covers 100 mobile operators in 29 countries. It is the most extensive company-specific and country-specific forecast of its kind.

For more information visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/nqmww9/3q12_western

Source: IE Market Research Corp