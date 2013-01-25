MAXIMUS Schedules Fiscal 2013 First Quarter Conference Call

RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

MAXIMUS MMS, a leading provider of government services worldwide, will issue a press release with its financial results for the three months ended December 31, 2012, at 6:30 a.m. (ET) on Thursday, February 7, 2013, and will host a conference call the same day at 9:00 a.m. (ET).

The call can be accessed under the Investor Relations page of the Company's website at www.maximus.com or by calling:

877.407.8289 (Domestic)/201.689.8341 (International)

For those unable to listen to the live call, a replay will be available through February 21, 2013. Callers can access the replay by calling:

877.660.6853 (Domestic)/201.612.7415 (International)

Replay conference ID number: 407866

About MAXIMUS

MAXIMUS is a leading operator of government health and human services programs in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia and Saudi Arabia. The Company delivers business process solutions to improve the cost effectiveness, efficiency and quality of government-sponsored benefit programs, such as Medicaid, Medicare, Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP), Health Insurance BC (British Columbia), as well as welfare-to-work and child support enforcement programs across the globe. The Company's primary customer base includes federal, provincial, state, county and municipal governments. Operating under its founding mission of Helping Government Serve the People®, MAXIMUS has approximately 8,800 employees worldwide. For more information, visit www.maximus.com.

Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's confidence and strategies and the Company's expectations about revenues, results of operations, profitability, future contracts, market opportunities, market demand or acceptance of the Company's products are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These uncertainties could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements and include reliance on government clients; risks associated with government contracting; risks involved in managing government projects; legislative changes and political developments; opposition from government unions; challenges resulting from growth; adverse publicity; and legal, economic, and other risks detailed in Exhibit 99.1 to the Company's most recent Quarterly Report filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, found on www.maximus.com.