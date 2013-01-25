Research and Markets: 3Q12 North America Mobile Operator Forecast, 2012 - 2016 - Details of 25 Mobile Operators

DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

IE Market Research Corp's new report "3Q12 North America Mobile Operator Forecast, 2012 - 2016"

"IEMR's North America Mobile Operator Forecast is the most comprehensive forecast of its kind in the world. This report provides operational and financial metrics for wireless markets across the region and is one of the best forecasts in the industry. We provide five-year forecasts at the operator level going out to 2016. We also provide quarterly historical and forecast data starting in 2Q2003 and ending in 3Q2014. Our forecast contains separate data for each country and their mobile operators. Our Mobile Operator Forecasts are updated quarterly and are available for one-time delivery or through regular updates.

By purchasing this report, you will receive an Excel file with 48 datasheets of operational and financial metrics such as post-paid subscribers, prepaid subscribers, subscriber growth, net subscriber adds, monthly churn, monthly ARPU, ARPU growth, data ARPU, MOU per subscriber, service revenue, EBITDA and CAPEX.

In this regional report, each datasheet covers 25 mobile operators in Canada and the United States. It is the most extensive company-specific and country-specific forecast of its kind.

Countries Covered in this Global Mobile Operator Forecast

Canada

United States

Companies Covered in each of the Regional Mobile Operator Forecasts

Canada

Bell Mobility Inc.

MTS Allstream Inc.

New entrants (Mobilicity, Public Mobile, Wind Mobile)

Rogers Wireless Inc.

SaskTel (Saskatchewan Telecommunications)

Telus Mobility

Videotron G.P.

Virgin Mobile Canada

United States

Alltel (Verizon Wireless from 2008)

AT&T Mobility LLC

Boost Mobile (Sprint Nextel)

Cincinnati Bell Wireless (Cincinnati Bell, Inc.)

Dobson Communications (AT&T Mobility from 2007)

Leap Wireless International, Inc.

MetroPCS Communications, Inc.

Others (United States)

RCC USA (Verizon Wireless from 2008)

Sprint Nextel Corporation

SunCom Wireless USA (T-Mobile USA from 2008)

T-Mobile USA, Inc.

TracFone Wireless, Inc.

U.S. Cellular (United States Cellular Corporation)

Verizon Wireless

Virgin Mobile USA, L.P.

Western Wireless USA (acquired by Alltel in 2005)

Annual Results & Forecasts for each of the above operators is covered in this report for: CY 2003-CY 2016. Quarterly Results & Forecasts are covered for: June 2003 - September 2014

Source: IE Market Research Corp