Research and Markets: China Gear Industry Report, 2012-2013

"China Gear Industry Report, 2012-2013"

China's gear output reached 1.90 million tons in 2012, rising 36.6% from a year earlier. Although the overall scale and growth indicates China's strong gear demand, there is still a large gap between China and foreign countries in basic research and development, product performance and so forth, and high-end products still need to be imported.

Gear as an important part of the equipment industry finds exceedingly wide applications, with the automotive industry as the main application field. Gear manufacturers have their specific focus products, with high concentration in various market segments. For example, in the heavy-duty truck transmission market, Fast occupies a market share of 75%; in the medium-duty, light-duty and mini-truck transmission market, Wanliyang is expected to raise its market share to 34% after acquiring Shandong Lingong; in the bus transmission market, Qijiang Gear Transmission has maintained a market share of 70% or so.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Definition, Classification and Policies of Gear Industry

2. Market Scale of Gear Industry (2011-2016)

3. Development Features of Gear Industry

3.1 Industry Concentration

3.2 Products

3.3 Regional Distribution

----Output of Top 10 Provinces (2009-2012)

3.4 Downstream Distribution

----China's Automotive Gear Demand in 2015

----China's Wind Power Gear Demand in 2015

----China's Nuclear Power Gear Demand in 2015

4. Development Trends

4.1 Overall Development Trends of Gear Industry in 2015

4.2 Technology Development Trends of Gear Industry

5. Major Companies

Selected Charts

Companies Mentioned

- CN GPOWER Gearbox

- China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group

- Chongqing Qsingshan Industrial

- Fujian Longxi Bearing (Group)

- Hangzhou Advance Gearbox Group

- Jiangsu Pacific Precision Forging

- Ningbo Donly Transmission Equipment

- Shaanxi Fast Group

- Shaanxi Qinchuan Machinery Development

- Zhejiang Shuanghuan Driveline

- Zhejiang Wanliyang Transmission

