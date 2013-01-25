Research and Markets: NRG Expert Almanac Global Energy Subscription

DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Research and Markets (http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/rcrmrk/nrg_expert) has announced the addition of the "NRG Expert Almanac Global Energy Subscription" subscription to their offering.

The NRG Expert Almanac leverages the power of our entire research house and provides valuable, in-depth and often unpublished data and intelligence on a global scale. It is a by-country interactive statistics database organized into discrete Excel files by nation.

This product boasts valuable, in-depth and often unpublished data and intelligence on a global scale.

PUBLICATION OVERVIEW

As the global energy market continues to grow rapidly in size and complexity, historical context is more important than ever for understanding existing trends. The NRG Expert Almanac is a powerful tool for accomplishing this. It is an on-demand source for the rigorous market intelligence needed to navigate today's energy market.

The NRG Expert Almanac leverages the power of our entire research house and provides valuable, in-depth and often unpublished data and intelligence on a global scale. It is a by-country interactive statistics database organized into discrete Excel files by nation.

It provides detailed data on:

Electricity

- Transmission & Distribution Installed Base

- Voltage Tables

- Metering Installations

- Smart Meters

- Prices and Feed-In Tariffs

- Capacity by Fuel Type

- Total Production

- Total Consumption

- Imports & Exports

- Lists of Power Plants

- Listings of Electrical Supply Industry Companies

Gas

- Proven Natural Resources

- Gross Natural Gas Production

- Production for Consumption

- Flared Gas

- Imports & Exports

- Consumption

- Prices

- Meters Installed

- Smart Meters

- Listings of Gas Companies

Water

- Access to Drinking Water

- Annual Renewable Water Resources

- Fresh Water Withdrawal

- Installed Meters

- Smart Meters

- Listings of Water Supply Companies

Petroleum and Biofuels

- Emissions From Consumption

- Proven Natural Resources

- Petro-distillation

Capacity

- Petro-production & Consumption

- Crude Oil Imports & Exports

- Biofuel Production & Consumption

- Fuel Ethanol Production & Consumption

- Bio Diesel

GETTING ACCESS

Access to the Almanac is on a subscription or per-product basis. Subscription to the almanac grants the user on-demand access to the entire database and a range of other valuable services.

WHY SUBSCRIBING

Subscribers enjoy access to the entire NRG Expert Almanac with constant refreshment of content. The Almanac can be accessed anywhere at any time from powerful and secure high-speed servers in Europe and the United States of America. All documents can be printed or downloaded and our advanced search capabilities mean any given information is easy to find.

Key benefits include:

- Instant access to the entire NRG Expert Almanac and updates

- Online viewing of all Almanac Excel files from any web browser in the world, including smart phones, for no additional charge

- Ability to print and download all Almanac documents

- Dynamic, easy to use data room system

- Advanced search capabilities that allow the user to search all Almanac files for key words and phrases

- On-demand data extraction of individual files to your own spreadsheet

- No additional software to download

For more information visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/rcrmrk/nrg_expert