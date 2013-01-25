Research and Markets: LNG 2012 - Comprehensive guide to the state of the global LNG industry today

DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Research and Markets (http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/8v3b7r/lng_2012_7th) has announced the addition of the "LNG 2012 - 7th Edition" book to their offering.

LNG 2012, formerly The LNG Review, is a comprehensive guide to the state of the global LNG industry today. Now in it's 7th edition, this publication comprises analytical articles providing an overview of the major issues affecting the LNG industry globally in 2012, including factors influencing the supply and demand. This up to date book also features a selection of exclusive maps and data on the world's LNG infrastructure, both existing and under construction.

This unique collection of articles, compiled and edited by Petroleum Economist, is written by leading experts and experienced energy journalists, ensuring high standards of accuracy, clarity and credibility. The exclusive maps are produced by our team of professional cartographers to extremely high standards of design, these maps are accurate, comprehensive and easy to use.

This book features:

- In depth analysis of the major issues affecting the industry due to geo-political events, technological developments, new discoveries, shifts in regional demand and the financial markets;

- Coverage of the LNG markets and the impact of developments in the wider gas industry;

- Overview of the latest LNG and gas technologies;

- Detailed reports on individual countries in the Atlantic, Pacific, and Middle East;

- Exclusive maps and data on the world's LNG infrastructure; existing, planned and under construction.

Stay ahead of your competitors, and enhance your knowledge of the LNG industry today.

For more information visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/8v3b7r/lng_2012_7th