Getinge Group Q4 report 2012

Reporting period January – December

Order intake rose by 10.9% to SEK 24,416 M (22,012), and grew organically by 2.7% · Net sales increased by 11.0% to SEK 24,248 M (21,854), and grew organically by 2.8%

Profit before tax declined by 0.2% to SEK 3,436 M (3,444)

Net profit decreased by 0.2% to SEK 2,531 M (2,537)

Earnings per share declined by 0.3% to SEK 10.58 (10.61)

EBITA before restructuring rose by 6.1% to SEK 4,849 M (4,571)

A dividend per share of SEK 4.15 (3.75) is proposed, corresponding to SEK 989 M (894)

Favourable profit outlook for 2013

Reporting period October – December

Order intake rose by 3.3% to SEK 6,648 M (6,433), and declined organically by 1.3%.

EBITA before restructuring rose by 1.1% to SEK 1,943 M (1,921).

Acquisition of TSS completed

Order intake

The Group's order intake experienced a weaker trend than expected during the fourth quarter of the year, declining organically by 1.3%. For the full-year, order intake increased organically by nearly 3%. The weak order performance during the final quarter of the year was primarily due to Western European markets. Historically, public-sector customers, primarily in Western Europe, have used surplus funds to place supplementary orders during the final quarter of the financial year. These orders with short lead times declined somewhat during the most recent quarter. In North America, the volume trend was favourable, and in the markets outside North America and Western Europe, the trend was somewhat weaker compared with a stronger fourth quarter of 2011. From a full-year and fourth-quarter perspective, demand and order intake for consumables, disposables and services experienced a highly favourable trend compared with 2011. Demand for medical-technical capital goods has diminished, mainly in the heavily indebted Western European economies.

From a business-area perspective, the overall trend for the quarter was weak due to the aforementioned reasons. For Medical Systems, order intake grew organically by 1.0% during the quarter, while order intake for the 12-month period increased organically by a very healthy 6.1%. Extended Care's order intake declined by 5.3% during the quarter, due to a weak trend in Western Europe and North America. For Infection Control, where order intake decreased organically by 2.5% during the quarter, demand from Life Science customers was the main source of weakness.

GETINGE GROUP is a leading global provider of products and systems that contribute to quality enhancement and cost efficiency within healthcare and life sciences. We operate under the three brands of ArjoHuntleigh, GETINGE and MAQUET. ArjoHuntleigh focuses on patient mobility and wound management solutions. GETINGE provides solutions for infection control within healthcare and contamination prevention within life sciences. MAQUET specializes in solutions, therapies and products for surgical interventions, interventional cardiology and intensive care.

The information is such that Getinge AB must disclose in accordance with the Swedish Securities Market Act and/or the Financial Instruments Trading Act.

