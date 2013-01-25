Swift Energy Announces Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2012 Earnings Call and 2013 Analyst/Investor Meeting

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Swift Energy Company SFY will report its fourth quarter and year-end 2012 financial and operational results on Thursday, February 21, 2013 by issuing a news release before the market opens and conducting a conference call to discuss such results on that date at 9:00 a.m. CST. To participate in this conference call, dial 973-339-3086 five to ten minutes before the scheduled start time and indicate your intention to participate in the Swift Energy conference call. A digital replay of the call will also be available two hours after the call's completion on February 21 until February 28, by dialing 855-859-2056 and using Conference ID # 90223206. Additionally, the conference call replay will be available over the internet by accessing the Company's website at www.swiftenergy.com and by clicking on the event hyperlink. This webcast will be available online and archived at the Company's website for approximately two weeks after the call.

Swift Energy will host its annual update meeting with financial analysts, portfolio managers and investors on Thursday, March 14, 2013. The analyst/investor meeting begins at 8:00am CDT and is being held at the Hilton Houston North at 12400 Greenspoint Drive in Houston, Texas 77060. At this meeting, Swift Energy's management will provide a briefing on operational and financial results for 2012 along with detailed plans and guidance for first quarter and full year 2013. An audio webcast accompanied with the slides of the presentation will be available on the Company's website at www.swiftenergy.com by clicking on the event hyperlink commencing on March 14, 2013. Anyone interested in attending this meeting should contact the Company's Investor Relations Department at 800-777-2412.

Swift Energy Company, founded in 1979 and headquartered in Houston, engages in developing, exploring, acquiring and operating oil and gas properties, with a focus on oil and natural gas reserves onshore in Texas and Louisiana and in the inland waters of Louisiana.