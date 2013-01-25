Edwards Wildman Closes Out 2012 with Three Prestigious Awards

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Edwards Wildman is pleased to announce that 2012 marked the receipt of prestigious awards from the Financial Times, the British Legal Awards (Legal Week) and the BTI Consulting Group. Earning recognition for its litigation practice, London office and client service work, Edwards Wildman moves into the new year with strong momentum.

The Financial Times, Commended List

The Financial Times survey evaluates attorneys based on innovative techniques and pioneering solutions. The Edwards Wildman litigation practice was included on The Financial Times' “Commended List" as a result of the defense of Mark Philip, the former president of Stryker Biotech, against Federal Drug Administration charges.

British Legal Awards, London Office of the Year

In November, Edwards Wildman was honored as ‘London Office of the Year' at the British Legal Awards 2012, sponsored by Legal Week. This was the third time in 2012 that the London office of Edwards Wildman had been recognized by the legal press in the UK. The firm was selected for successfully executing strategic mergers, hiring key lateral partners to significantly expand the office, providing entrepreneurs with the opportunity to grow through Edwards Wildman's "Helping Innovators Thrive" program, and maintaining its long-standing commitment to pro bono and corporate responsibility.

2013 BTI Client Service A-Team List

Most recently, Edwards Wildman earned a spot on the BTI's 2013 “Client Service A-Team.” Published by The BTI Consulting Group, which provides strategic market research to law and professional services firms, the A-Team recognizes the law firms providing excellent client service to Fortune 1000 companies. BTI conducted in-depth interviews with more than 240 corporate counsel to determine which firms in the legal industry deliver superior client service to the world's largest clients.

