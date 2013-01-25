Research and Markets: Point of Care Testing Market and Forecast to 2016: Global Analysis

DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Technical advancements over recent years have helped point of care testing (POCT) to grow with double digit CAGR from 2009 to 2011 and evolve into a vital diagnostic tool. It is predicted that point of care testing market will be approximately US$ 25 Billion by 2016.

Blood glucose test controls a lion's market share of around 70% for the year 2011 and it is expected to continue its dominance till 2016. Rest of all the others point of care tests market share covered in this report are in single digit. Infectious disease testing market is expected to double by 2016 from its market of 2011. As countries are making the healthcare more and more accessible to people, the demand for various point of care testing is keep on rising. The point of care testing market has become an established sector worldwide and will continue to provide vital contribution in in-vitro diagnostics industry.

This 83 page report contains 26 Figures and 12 Tables provides a comprehensive analysis of the emerging point of care tests market segments, including their dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, technological trends, competitive landscape, and emerging opportunities for instrument and consumable suppliers. Renub Research report entitled Point of Care Testing Market and Forecast to 2016: Global Analysis report also provides market landscape and market share information in the point of care testing market. The report brings together major merger & acquisition, distribution agreement, licensing deals information in point of care testing market. The report also entails major drivers and challenges of point of care testing market.

10 Point of Care Test Segments Covered

Blood Glucose Testing, Cardiac Marker Testing, Lipid Panel/Cholesterol Testing, Blood Coagulation Testing, Infectious Disease Testing, Urinalysis Testing, Drug of Abuse Testing, Fecal Occult Blood Testing, Pregnancy & Fertility Testing and Tumor Marker Testing

Data Sources

This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by Renub Research team of industry experts.

Primary sources include industry surveys and telephone interviews with industry experts.

Secondary sources information and data has been collected from various printable and non-printable sources like search engines, News websites, Government Websites, Trade Journals, White papers, Government Agencies, Magazines, Newspapers, Trade associations, Books, Industry Portals, Industry Associations and access to more than 500 paid databases.

Key Topics Covered

1. Executive Summary

2. Global Point of Care Testing Market & Forecast

3. Global Point of Care Testing Market Share & Forecast

4. By Testing Segments - Point of Care Market & Forecast (2009 to 2016)

5. Merger & Acquisition, Distribution Agreement, Licensing Deals in Point of Care Testing Market

6. Growth Drivers of the Point of Care Testing Market

6.1 Increase in Chronic Diseases Driving Demand for Point of Care Testing Market

7. Challenges of the Point of Care Testing Market

List of Figures

List of Tables

