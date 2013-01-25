ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Research and Markets: USA Directory of Medical Devices and Diagnostics Companies 2013

by Benzinga Staff
January 25, 2013 5:33 AM | 2 min read
DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Research and Markets (http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/sc945x/usa_directory_of) has announced the addition of the "USA Directory of Medical Devices and Diagnostics Companies 2013" directory to their offering.

Profiling more than 3,000 companies the USA Directory of Medical Devices & Diagnostics Companies is the most comprehensive and accurate Directory of companies and executives in the MD&D industry that have ever been published. This powerful Directory is your connection to key decision-makers in the MD&D industry throughout the USA.

No other directory keeps you abreast of the thousands of personnel changes taking place due to company mergers, acquisitions, consolidations, and staff turnover. This Directory is a must-have for anyone who needs to find contacts in the MD&D sector throughout the USA.

Profile a market

- Build new business prospects

- Generate new customers

- Discover who your competitors are

- Make vital contacts

- Save the time, money and effort of doing your own research

- Identify alternative suppliers and manufacturers

- Source up-to-date company information

- Keep track of key staff movements

- Access a wealth of quality information on companies and key personnel worldwide.

Whether you are a product manager, in charge of marketing or simply interested to remain in touch with the latest developments in the MD&D industry, this Directory will save you time and effort in finding the up-to-date information you need.

Companies included in this directory are:

- Diagnostics / Reagents

- Lab / Medical Equipment

- Medical Devices

- Ophthalmology

- Instrumentation

- Plus many more!

Key Features of the Directory include:

- 3,000 MD & D companies profiled

- Description of company business activities

- 4,000 senior MD & D personnel listed with name and job title

- Full contact details including postal addresses, direct line telephone, faxes, email and website addresses and mobile telephone numbers

- Global coverage of companies and key personnel

- Comprehensive Indexing.

For more information visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/sc945x/usa_directory_of

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager.
press@researchandmarkets.com
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Sector: Healthcare and Medical Devices, Diagnostics

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Press Releases