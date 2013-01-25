Research and Markets: USA Directory of Medical Devices and Diagnostics Companies 2013

Research and Markets (http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/sc945x/usa_directory_of) has announced the addition of the "USA Directory of Medical Devices and Diagnostics Companies 2013" directory to their offering.
Profiling more than 3,000 companies the USA Directory of Medical Devices & Diagnostics Companies is the most comprehensive and accurate Directory of companies and executives in the MD&D industry that have ever been published. This powerful Directory is your connection to key decision-makers in the MD&D industry throughout the USA.
No other directory keeps you abreast of the thousands of personnel changes taking place due to company mergers, acquisitions, consolidations, and staff turnover. This Directory is a must-have for anyone who needs to find contacts in the MD&D sector throughout the USA.
Profile a market
- Build new business prospects
- Generate new customers
- Discover who your competitors are
- Make vital contacts
- Save the time, money and effort of doing your own research
- Identify alternative suppliers and manufacturers
- Source up-to-date company information
- Keep track of key staff movements
- Access a wealth of quality information on companies and key personnel worldwide.
Whether you are a product manager, in charge of marketing or simply interested to remain in touch with the latest developments in the MD&D industry, this Directory will save you time and effort in finding the up-to-date information you need.
Companies included in this directory are:
- Diagnostics / Reagents
- Lab / Medical Equipment
- Medical Devices
- Ophthalmology
- Instrumentation
- Plus many more!
Key Features of the Directory include:
- 3,000 MD & D companies profiled
- Description of company business activities
- 4,000 senior MD & D personnel listed with name and job title
- Full contact details including postal addresses, direct line telephone, faxes, email and website addresses and mobile telephone numbers
- Global coverage of companies and key personnel
- Comprehensive Indexing.
For more information visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/sc945x/usa_directory_of
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager.
press@researchandmarkets.com
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Sector: Healthcare and Medical Devices, Diagnostics
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.