Leonard Maltin to Host International 3D Society Creative Arts Awards

Leonard Maltin, author, critic, and film historian, will host the 4th annual 3D Creative Arts Awards February 6th at the Beverly Hills Hotel, it was announced today in Hollywood by the International 3D Society.

“Leonard Maltin is revered as one of our film industry's most trusted voices. He brings a keen eye, a love of movies, and a sense of history to our celebration of this year's best 3D,” said Jim Chabin, President of the International 3D Society.

Panasonic Corporation will be honored with the Society's Century Award for its achievements in bringing the 2012 Summer Olympic Games to millions of 3D viewers worldwide. For over a century, the Olympic Games have showcased new technologies to bring fans “up close and personal” to the excitement of the world's greatest spectacle.

“From movie reels to television to live satellite broadcasts, and now to 3D, the future of media is often seen first at the Olympics,” said Chabin. “Panasonic Corporation has led the way in making the Olympics come to life in 3D, and it's most appropriate that they receive this year's Century Award.”

This year's 4th annual Creative Arts Awards will bestow the Society's gold Lumiere™ statuettes for this year's best 3D movies, television, advertising and video games as voted by the Society's membership. Director Ang Lee will be honored with the Society's Harold Lloyd Award for creative achievement of ‘Life of Pi.'

DreamWorks Animation (DWA) will receive the Sir Charles Wheatstone Award for education and creative achievement. Awards will also be presented in international categories from entries received from China, Korea, Japan, the U.K., Poland, Italy, Russia, Germany, Canada and elsewhere. The ceremony will also present the winner of the Autodesk world 3D short film competition. A pre-show red carpet cocktail reception will honor 3D technical excellence for 2012 3D Technology Award winners, including: Samsung, 3ality Technica, 21st Century 3D, TDVision, and InfiniteZ.

The event will also serve as a 2nd anniversary celebration for 3net, a joint venture between Discovery, Sony and IMAX.

Leonard Maltin's opinions and perspectives are respected by movie fans everywhere. He is a familiar face on television, and his writing has appeared in the New York Times, the Los Angeles Times, the London Times, Premiere, Smithsonian, TV Guide, Esquire, the Village Voice, and Playboy. A past president of the Los Angeles Film Critics Association, he was selected by the Library of Congress to sit on the Board of Directors for the National Film Preservation Foundation.

The Awards Ceremony will utilize XPAND 3D Technology.

The International 3D Society and 3D@Home Consortium Member Companies include: Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures, Pixar, IMAX, Intel, Microsoft, DreamWorks Animation (DWA), Samsung Electronics, ESPN, 3net, bSkyb, Panasonic, VEFXI, BluFocus, 3ality Technica, Vizio, Korea Telecomm, Dolby, Masterimage, RealD, Autodesk, and more than 50 others.

About the International 3D Society:

The mission of the International 3D Society & 3D@Home Consortium is to better serve the growing global theatrical, television, video game, and mobile 3D marketplace and professional community. With members in 20 countries and chapters in China, Japan, Korea, Europe, the UK and North America, the organization serves to spearhead the growth and expansion of the 3D industry across the entire ecosystem – from content conception and development, to consumer education and adoption.

About the 3D Century Award:

The 3D Century Award is the highest honor bestowed by the membership of the International 3D Society and a blue ribbon panel of stereoscopic experts. This honor recognizes the substantial achievements of either or all of a single person, group of individuals or technology that through their or its impact, have fueled the innovation, growth and development a substantial number of others' succeeding efforts.