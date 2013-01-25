Research and Markets: 2013 Directory of China's Natural Gas Pipelines - Bilingual English/Chinese Directory of 2182 Conventional Pipelines and 114 Unconventional Pipelines

DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Research and Markets (http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/9n3qjb/2013_directory_of) has announced the addition of the "2013 Directory of China's Natural Gas Pipelines Bilingual Edition" directory to their offering.

This directory records 2,182 conventional gas pipelines and 114 unconventional gas pipelines in China during the nation's 12th 5-year-plan period. For each recorded project, its project status, location, transport capacity grade, investor, frontline operator company, general manager in charge, company contact number and address are available.

REASONS TO BUY

- Professional gas industry analyst can save at least 1,700 working hours;

- The directory presents an unprecedented list for China's entire natural gas pipeline networks. With associated China Natural Gas Map, professional readers can track the gas flow from gasfield gas gathering network, inter-provincial pipelines, inter-city branch pipelines to a gate station of a city gas franchising zone;

- Long-distance pipeline investors can, with associated city gas franchisers directory, better understand their main users locations and competitive gas supplies when they are planning future pipeline route;

- With associated LNG directory, CNG directory and city gas franchisers directory, city gas project investors can shape a comprehensive view about China's gas supply sources and potential market entrance barriers by regions; LNG/CNG plant investors will be able to optimize their site selection in China's entire pipeline network based on a complete idea about both competitors and buyers.

MAIN USERS OF THIS DIRECTORY

- Long-distance Pipeline Investors

- LNG Plants and LNG importers

- CNG Mother Station Investors

- City Gas Project Investors

- Gas Pipeline Equipment & Service Providers

- Industry Consulting Companies

BILINGUAL EDITION

The bilingual edition is in English and Chinese.

