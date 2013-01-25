Research and Markets: South Africa Mobile Service Market, Subscribers & Companies Forecast to 2015

DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Research and Markets (http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/4lbpwq/south_africa) has announced the addition of the "South Africa Mobile Service Market, Subscribers & Companies Forecast to 2015" report to their offering.

South Africa telecom sector boasts the continent's most advanced networks in terms of technology deployed and services provided. In a virtually saturated voice market, three mobile networks - Vodacom, MTN and Cell C- are competing for market share in the mobile service market. 3G/HSPA mobile broadband services now rival available DSL fixed-line offerings in terms of both speed and price, and have consequently taken the upper hand in terms of subscriber numbers. With its relatively well developed and diverse infrastructure, South Africa is also taking a regional lead role in the convergence of telecommunication and information technologies with the media and entertainment sector, promising reductions in telecommunication costs and better availability of information and services.

This 120 page Renub Research report titled South Africa Mobile Service Market, Subscribers & Companies Forecast to 2015 contains 97 Figures. This research report provides a comprehensive assessment of the fast-evolving, high-growth South Africa Mobile Service Industry. We have studied in this report the Mobile Services (Voice, Data, Messaging, Data, Interconnection and Others) Market, Subscribers and Forecast. Major Players of South Africa Mobile Services (Vodacom SA, MTN SA, Cell C & Virgin Mobile SA) Revenue, Subscribers and its Forecast.

Data Sources:

This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by Renub Research team of industry experts.

Primary sources include industry surveys and telephone interviews with industry experts.

Secondary sources information and data has been collected from various printable and non-printable sources like search engines, News websites, Government Websites, Trade Journals, White papers, Government Agencies, Magazines, Newspapers, Trade associations, Books, Industry Portals, Industry Associations and access to more than 500 paid databases.

Key Topics Covered:

Table of Contents

1. Executive Summary

2. South Africa Mobile Service Market and Subscribers Forecast

3. South Africa Mobile 3G Service Market and Subscribers Forecast

4. South Africa Mobile Service Market and Subscribers Share

5. South Africa Mobile Service Market Share - Service Segment Wise

6. South Africa Mobile Service Market - Service Segment Wise

7. South Africa Mobile Company Revenue Share - By Segments (Voice, SMS, Data, Interconnection & Others)

8. South Africa Mobile Service Market and Subscribers - Key Company Analysis

9. South Africa Mobile Service Revenue Segment Wise - Key Company Analysis

10. Factors Driving South Africa Mobile Service Market

11. Challenges for South Africa Mobile Service Market

List of Figures

Companies Mentioned

- Cell C South Africa

- MTN South Africa

- Virgin Mobile South Africa

- Vodacom South Africa

For more information visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/4lbpwq/south_africa