Research and Markets: Sikorsky Aircraft Corporation - Strategic Snapshot, SWOT Analysis, Strategic Initiatives & Developments, Key Trends & Outlook for 2013

by Benzinga Staff
January 25, 2013 5:17 AM | 2 min read
DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Research and Markets (http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/3mhrdp/sikorsky_aircraft) has announced the addition of the "Sikorsky Aircraft Corporation - Strategic Snapshot, SWOT Analysis, Strategic Initiatives & Developments, Key Trends & Outlook for 2013" company profile to their offering.

The report will be useful for:

-- Competitive Assessment as well as Comprehensive Strategic Business Analysis

-- Assessment & evaluation of company's degree of responsiveness as well as strategic orientation towards the External

Environment

-- Gaining access to Key Inputs to be incorporated into the Strategic Planning & Decision-Making Process

-- Identification of opportunities which could be capitalized upon

-- Identification of potential threats in the business environment

-- Analysis of and Insights into key Strategic Initiatives as well as Business Developments being pursued by the company

-- Identifying & highlighting areas for making potential Strategic Changes, Adjustments & Realignment

-- Gaining a Strategic Perspective on the Business & Strategic Outlook for 2013

-- Gaining access to Key Industry Trends, Issues & Challenges, Risk Factors & Industry Outlook

The analysis will be essential for those having strategic interest in the company or the industry & will be especially useful for key decision makers, top management of companies, suppliers, vendors, current & potential investors, industry & company analysts & those associated with the industry or the company.

Key Topics Covered:

Section - 1

Business Structure & Snapshot

Section - 2

Financial Performance Snapshot - Q1-Q3 2012 Vs. Q1-Q3 2011 & H1 2012 Vs. H1 2011

Section - 3

Business Segments - Snapshot - Q1-Q3 2012 Vs. Q1-Q3 2011 & H1 2012 Vs. H1 2011

Section - 4

SWOT Analysis

Section - 5

Strategic Business Initiatives & Developments

Section - 6

Key Industry Trends

Issues & Challenges

Risk Factors

Industry Outlook for 2013

For more information visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/3mhrdp/sikorsky_aircraft

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager.
press@researchandmarkets.com
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Sector: Aerospace and Defence, Company Reports

