Research and Markets: The 2013 Mobile Youth Report (Basic Edition)

DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Research and Markets (http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/v5tw89/the_2013_mobile) has announced the addition of MobileYouth's new report "The 2013 Mobile Youth Report (Basic Edition)" to their offering.

WHAT IS THE 2013 MOBILE YOUTH REPORT?

The 2013 Mobile Youth Report is a collection of 29 individual, smaller reports. The Report can be purchased as individual reports or as a collection of reports.

WHAT IS THE BASIC EDITION?

The 2013 Mobile Youth Report BASIC EDITION is a handpicked cost-effective selection of 15 of the 29 reports. We've chosen the key 15 reports to get you started in youth mobile culture.

WHICH REPORTS ARE IN THE BASIC EDITION?

Key trends for 2013

- Report 1: The 15 Brands that will define mobile in 2013

- Report 2: The Mobile Youth Economy

Youth and handset brands

- Report 3: Youth and handset brands

- Report 5: Youth, handset pricing and purchase decisions

- Report 7: Mobile handsets and teens

Youth and mobile operators

- Report 11: Youth and mobile operators

- Report 13: Youth and the prepaid market

- Report 15: Word of mouth for youth acquisition

- Report 16: Youth, pricing and loyalty

Youth and mobile content

- Report 18: Youth and mobile messaging

- Report 21: Youth and mobile payments

Youth and marketing

- Report 24: Youth and identifying brand fans

- Report 27: to be published

- Report 28: to be published

- Report 29: to be published

For more information about each report please visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/v5tw89/the_2013_mobile

Source: MobileYouth