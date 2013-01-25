ñol

Research and Markets: Incotec: Petroleum Refining and Petroleum Products Supply in Russian Federation, 2012 Map

by Benzinga Staff
January 25, 2013 5:10 AM | 1 min read
DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Research and Markets (http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/tr9kp4/incotec) has announced the addition of the "Incotec: Petroleum Refining and Petroleum Products Supply in Russian Federation, 2012 Map" map to their offering.

Political map of Russia, its state boundaries and international borders, showing:

- Gas; gas condensate; oil & gas; oil & gas condensate; and oil fields by status and by proved reserves

- Crude oil; natural gas; oil product; NGL; and volatile organic compound pipelines by status (operating / planned / under construction)

- Pumping stations for oil; petroleum products; and wide cut of light hydrocarbons (operating / planned / under construction), labelled with name of oil tank farm; affiliate of oil tank farm; or petroleum product distributor

- Refineries

- Gas processing plants

- Railway points

- Marine transport points

Size: 920mm x 1550mm

Scale: 1:6 million

For more information visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/tr9kp4/incotec

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager.
press@researchandmarkets.com
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
