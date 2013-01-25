Research and Markets: Incotec: Petroleum Refining and Petroleum Products Supply in Russian Federation, 2012 Map

Research and Markets (http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/tr9kp4/incotec) has announced the addition of the "Incotec: Petroleum Refining and Petroleum Products Supply in Russian Federation, 2012 Map" map to their offering.
Political map of Russia, its state boundaries and international borders, showing:
- Gas; gas condensate; oil & gas; oil & gas condensate; and oil fields by status and by proved reserves
- Crude oil; natural gas; oil product; NGL; and volatile organic compound pipelines by status (operating / planned / under construction)
- Pumping stations for oil; petroleum products; and wide cut of light hydrocarbons (operating / planned / under construction), labelled with name of oil tank farm; affiliate of oil tank farm; or petroleum product distributor
- Refineries
- Gas processing plants
- Railway points
- Marine transport points
Size: 920mm x 1550mm
Scale: 1:6 million
