Research and Markets: The Directory of Music Foundations 2013

Research and Markets (http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/t67xc5/the_directory_of) has announced the addition of the "The Directory of Music Foundations 2013" directory to their offering.

This comprehensive new directory lists every major national and international foundation, NGOs and other charitable and grant-making organizations around the world associated with music. All of the major established music foundations and NGOs are included, as well as some of the less well-known grant-making organizations. Presenting names and contact details for hundreds of institutions, this new directory is the most comprehensive and up to date information on this growing sector.

Information provided:

Entries are arranged alphabetically by country. Each entry contains the institution's name, postal, internet and e-mail addresses, telephone and fax numbers, details of its function, activities, geographical area of activity, and key executives where available. Includes an index of foundations, by geographical area of operations and by main activities.

Readership:

The Directory would be an important reference resource to music organizations, public and academic libraries, NGOs, charities and other grant-making and grant-seeking organizations and institutions concerned with or interested in the work of music worldwide.

