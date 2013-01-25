ñol

Research and Markets: The Global Armored Vehicles MRO Market 2012-2022 - Major Programs: APC - MBT - MRAP - Tactical Trucks

by Benzinga Staff
January 25, 2013 4:45 AM | 2 min read
DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Research and Markets (http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/c2bs55/the_global) has announced the addition of the "The Global Armored Vehicles MRO Market 2012-2022 - Major Programs: Market Profile" report to their offering.

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the top Armored Vehicles MRO programs pursued by nations across the forecast period 2012-2022.

This report discusses the various programmes conducted by key players in the market, by dividing them into the main types of Armored Vehicles MRO. The report offers detailed information regarding quantity procured, country supplying the equipment, delivery period and total contract value.

Reasons To Buy

- Quickly enhance your understanding of the market.

- Gain insight into the marketplace and a better understanding of internal and external factors which could impact the industry.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Major Armored Vehicles MRO Programs

2.1 APC MRO

2.1.1 Warrior Capability Sustainment Program

2.1.2 Program to recapitalize high mobility multipurpose wheeled vehicles (HMMWVs)

2.1.3 Australian light armored vehicle (ASLAV) upgrade

2.2 MBT MRO

2.2.1 Through-life modernization of Leclerc main battle tanks

2.2.2 Challenger Lethality Improvement Program

2.2.3 T-72 upgrade

2.2.4 Abrams main battle tank modernization program

2.3 MRAP MRO

2.3.1 MRAP Contractor Logistics Sustainment and Support (CLSS) Services contract

2.3.2 Upgrade program for International MaxxPro Mine Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) vehicles

2.3.3 Upgrade of LAV-III wheeled APC fleet

2.4 Tactical Trucks MRO

2.4.1 Maintenance and Repair of Mercedes-Benz Trucks

2.4.2 Upgrade of Family of Medium Tactical Vehicles

2.4.3 Medium Support Vehicle System (MSVS) Program

3 Appendix

For more information visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/c2bs55/the_global

Sector: Aerospace and Defence

