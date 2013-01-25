Research and Markets: The Global Armored Vehicles MRO Market 2012-2022 - Major Programs: APC - MBT - MRAP - Tactical Trucks

DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Research and Markets (http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/c2bs55/the_global) has announced the addition of the "The Global Armored Vehicles MRO Market 2012-2022 - Major Programs: Market Profile" report to their offering.

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the top Armored Vehicles MRO programs pursued by nations across the forecast period 2012-2022.

This report discusses the various programmes conducted by key players in the market, by dividing them into the main types of Armored Vehicles MRO. The report offers detailed information regarding quantity procured, country supplying the equipment, delivery period and total contract value.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Major Armored Vehicles MRO Programs

2.1 APC MRO

2.1.1 Warrior Capability Sustainment Program

2.1.2 Program to recapitalize high mobility multipurpose wheeled vehicles (HMMWVs)

2.1.3 Australian light armored vehicle (ASLAV) upgrade

2.2 MBT MRO

2.2.1 Through-life modernization of Leclerc main battle tanks

2.2.2 Challenger Lethality Improvement Program

2.2.3 T-72 upgrade

2.2.4 Abrams main battle tank modernization program

2.3 MRAP MRO

2.3.1 MRAP Contractor Logistics Sustainment and Support (CLSS) Services contract

2.3.2 Upgrade program for International MaxxPro Mine Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) vehicles

2.3.3 Upgrade of LAV-III wheeled APC fleet

2.4 Tactical Trucks MRO

2.4.1 Maintenance and Repair of Mercedes-Benz Trucks

2.4.2 Upgrade of Family of Medium Tactical Vehicles

2.4.3 Medium Support Vehicle System (MSVS) Program

3 Appendix

