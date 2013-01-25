ñol

Research and Markets: The Global Naval Vessels MRO Market 2012-2022 - Major Programs Such as Frigates, Destroyers, Subs and Aircraft Carriers

by Benzinga Staff
January 25, 2013 4:18 AM | 2 min read
DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Research and Markets (http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/gv2h4p/the_global_naval) has announced the addition of the "The Global Naval Vessels MRO Market 2012-2022 - Major Programs: Market Profile" report to their offering.

Synopsis

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the top Naval Vessels MRO programs pursued by nations across the forecast period 2012-2022.

Summary

This report discusses the various programmes conducted by key players in the market, by dividing them into the main types of Naval Vessels MRO. The report offers detailed information regarding quantity procured, country supplying the equipment, delivery period and total contract value.

Reasons To Buy

"The Global Naval Vessels MRO Market 2012-2022 - Major Programs: Market Profile" allows you to:

- Quickly enhance your understanding of the market.

- Gain insight into the marketplace and a better understanding of internal and external factors which could impact the industry.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Major Naval Vessels MRO Programs

2.1 Frigates MRO

2.1.1 Upgrade of E-71 frigates

2.1.2 SeaPort-e Enhancement program

2.1.3 Group Maintenance Contract (GMC)

2.2 Destroyers MRO

2.2.1 Japanese Navy Aegis weapon system upgrade program

2.2.2 Admiral Nakhimov, Nuclear cruiser modernization

2.2.3 US Navy Aegis Cruiser and Destroyer Modernization

2.3 Aircraft Carriers MRO

2.3.1 Overhaul of Zubr-Class Air-Cushion Landing Ships

2.3.2 Combat Management System program

2.3.3 Command and Control System upgrade for Thai Aircraft Carrier

2.4 Submarines MRO

2.4.1 Revenge nuclear-armed submarine upgrade

2.4.2 Submarine Technology Upgrade program

2.4.3 Submarine Repair and Advanced Technology Development Program

3 Appendix

For more information visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/gv2h4p/the_global_naval

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager.
press@researchandmarkets.com
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Sector: Aerospace and Defence

