Toshiba Launches Low ON-Resistance Power MOSFET for Automotive Applications

Toshiba Corporation (TOKYO:6502) has launched a low-ON-resistance, low-leakage power MOSFET using the latest trench MOS process as an addition to the MOSFET lineup for automotive applications. The new product, "TK100S04N1L", achieves low ON-resistance with a combination of the latest 8th generation trench MOS process "U-MOS VIII-H series" chip and the "DPAK+" package that utilizes Cu (copper) connectors. The product is primarily suited for automotive applications, especially for those demanding high-speed switching, such as motor drives and switching regulators. Samples are available now with mass production scheduled to start in March 2013.

Polarity Part number Drain-to-source voltage

V DSS (V) Drain Current

I D (A) Series Nch TK100S04N1L 40 100 U-MOS VIII-H

Key Features 1. Low ON-resistance: R DS(ON) = 1.9mΩ (typ.) (V GS =10V) 2. Low leakage current: I DSS =10μA (max) (V DS =rated voltage) 3. "DPAK+" package that realizes low-ON-resistance by utilizing Cu connectors. 4. Tch = 175°C guaranteed

