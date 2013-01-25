Delivra Announces Legal Alternative to Doping for Enhanced Athletic Performance in Light of Lance Armstrong's Recent Confession

BURLINGTON, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

With the media attention surrounding Lance Armstrong's doping confession, Delivra unveils legal performance enhancement for athletes in the form of a topical cream. The Canadian manufacturer of transdermal delivery platform Delivra announces availability of its LivSport topical sports creams exclusively through GNC stores nationwide and the GNC online store.

To introduce the LivSport Workout Creams to the U.S. market, Delivra is making a limited supply of its LivSport Pre-Workout cream available to athletes who are willing to share their honest assessment of the product online. Individuals interested in participating should complete the registration process.

LivSport's Pre-Workout Topical Cream and Post-Workout Topical Cream both offer revolutionary new options for workout recovery supplementation. In Canada, LivSport created the first-ever topical Creatine and L-Glutamine creams, and has created sport formulas now available for the U.S. market.

“Delivra delivers organic active ingredients trans-dermally to affected areas of the body eliminating the need to ingest toxins harmful to athletes,” commented Dr. Joe Gabriele, Delivra's chief scientific officer.

LivSport Pre-Workout Topical Cream

Using Delivra's slow release delivery system, LivSport Pre-Workout provides muscles with sustained energy and includes pomegranate extracts to reduce muscle burning. LivSport Pre-Workout is an effective, legal way to maximize performance in the gym or on the field.

LivSport, as well as LivRelief Pain and LivRelief Nerve Pain creams, utilize the Delivra™ transdermal cream to deliver active ingredients directly to the targeted area. Delivra™ is unique as a delivery system in that it contains organic compounds free of smelly menthol, synthetic parabens, propylene, glycol or other harsh chemicals.

About Delivra™

Headed by Dr. Joseph Gabriele, Delivra Inc. is comprised of a team of innovative scientists and medical professionals who have come together to develop natural, safe and effective medications, using a revolutionary new delivery system, Delivra™. Delivra™ can be used to safely and effectively deliver a wide range of medications directly through the skin.