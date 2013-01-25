Blackstone Further Commits to Global Entrepreneurship

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Blackstone BX announced today a corporate sponsorship of The New Entrepreneurs Foundation “NEF” in the United Kingdom.

NEF aims to create a new generation of outstanding entrepreneurs who will play a vital part in the UK's future growth and prosperity, and create new market-leading businesses.

Each year, 30 of the UK's most entrepreneurially minded young people are selected to enroll in a 12-month long programme. The programme has four components: a paid work placement, an intensive 10-month learning and development programme, monthly speaker and networking events, and an Executive Coach.

Gerry Murphy, Senior Managing Director and Chairman of The Blackstone Group International Partners LLP, said: “We are delighted to join such a worthwhile initiative in the UK at a time when vibrant young companies are so important for creating lasting growth and real jobs. Blackstone has a long history of supporting young entrepreneurs in the US through The Blackstone Charitable Foundation, and working with the NEF will allow us to support dynamic young people and businesses here in the UK too.

Neeta Patel, CEO of The New Entrepreneurs Foundation, said: “We really welcome the support from Blackstone for our young entrepreneurs programme. As a charity ourselves, we simply couldn't do the work we do to develop the next generation of entrepreneurial talent without the generosity and financial support from our sponsors. The impact this programme has on our candidates is huge – it has the potential to turn their aspirations into reality and influence their entire work lives.

