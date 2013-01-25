SSAB: Change in SSAB's Group Executive Committee

STOCKHOLM--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

SSAB's CFO Marco Wirén is leaving his position. He will take up the position of CFO of the Finnish industrial company Wärtsilä on August 1.

Marco Wirén has been employed at SSAB since 2007, firstly as Chief Controller and, since 2008, as Chief Financial Officer. He has been a member of SSAB's Group Executive Committees since 2008.

“I wish Marco all the best when he now moves on to new challenges. He has been a valuable member of the Group Executive Committee and has done very fine work within SSAB,” says SSAB's CEO Martin Lindqvist.

The work of recruiting a successor has already commenced.

SSAB is a global leader in value added, high strength steel. SSAB offers products developed in close cooperation with its customers to create a stronger, lighter and more sustainable world. SSAB has employees in over 45 countries and operates production facilities in Sweden and the US. SSAB is listed on the NASDAQ OMX Nordic Exchange, Stockholm. www.ssab.com.

