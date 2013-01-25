Bank of America Forms Global Advisory Council

DAVOS, Switzerland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Bank of America today announced the formation of the Bank of America Global Advisory Council with the appointment of 13 internationally recognized business, academic and public policy leaders. The Global Advisory Council will share expertise and insights on the bank's global engagement and help it further strengthen its worldwide relationships.

Chaired by Chief Executive Officer Brian Moynihan, the Bank of America Global Advisory Council will also advise senior bank executives on trends and emerging opportunities in local markets.

“Bank of America has relationships with clients who compete in every region of the globe,” said Moynihan. “We thank our Global Advisory Council leaders for sharing their perspective, experience, and judgment, which will help make us a better partner for the clients we serve.”

Members of the Bank of America Global Advisory Council, which is a non-fiduciary body, include:

Bader M. Al Sa'ad

Donald R. Argus AC (Australia), former CEO, National Australia Bank, and former chairman, BHP Billiton Group.

Thierry Breton (France), chairman and CEO, Atos S.E.; director on the board of Carrefour S.A.; and former finance minister of France.

Edson de Godoy Bueno (Brazil), president and CEO, Amil Participacões S.A., and director on the board of UnitedHealth Group.

Chong-Suk Choi (South Korea), president and CEO, chairman of the board of directors, Korea Investment Corporation.

The Hon. Kay Bailey Hutchison (USA), former U.S. Senator (R-Texas); former vice-chairman of the National Transportation Safety Board; and advisory board member for the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

Sir Sam E. Jonah (Ghana), founder and chairman, Jonah Capital (Pty) Ltd.; former executive president, AngloGold Ashanti; and director on the board of Vodafone plc.

Eijiro Katsu (Japan), former administrative vice minister at Japan's Ministry of Finance, and former director general at Japan's Finance Bureau.

Dr. Jürgen Kluge (Germany), director emeritus, McKinsey & Company, Inc.; former chairman and CEO, Franz Haniel and Cie. GmbH; and director on the board of SMS GmbH.

Ali Y. Koç (Turkey), executive board member of Koç Holding and chairman of Ford Otosan; and former group president of Corporate Communication and Information Technology, Koç Holding AS.

Prof. Frederick Ma, GBS, JP (Hong Kong), former secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury and former secretary for Commerce and Economic Development, Hong Kong; director on the boards of Agricultural Bank of China, China Resources Land Ltd, COFCO Corporation, Husky Energy Inc., Hutchison Port Holdings Management Pte. Limited; the trustee-manager of Hutchison Port Holdings Trust; and International Advisory Council member, China Investment Corp.

Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong (USA), founder, former chairman and CEO, Abraxis Bioscience; founder of American Pharmaceutical Partners; managing director, California Capital Equity LLC; founder and CEO, Nantworks; and founder and chairman, Healthcare Transformation Institute.

David Westin (USA), former president and CEO, NewsRight LLC, and former president, ABC News.

The Bank of America Global Advisory Council will hold its inaugural Annual Meeting in Hong Kong in early March.

