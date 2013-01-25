Dr. Reddy's Announces the Launch of Desloratadine ODT (Orally Disintegrating Tablets)

HYDERABAD, India--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories RDY announced today that it has launched Desloratadine ODT (2.5 mg & 5 mg), a bioequivalent generic version of Clarinex® Reditabs® (desloratadine) in the US market on January 24, 2013. Dr. Reddy's ANDA for Desloratadine ODT is approved by the United States Food & Drug Administration (USFDA).

The Clarinex® Reditabs® brand had U.S. sales of approximately $5.3 Million for the most recent twelve months ending November 2012 according to IMS Health*.

Dr. Reddy's Desloratadine ODT 2.5 mg & 5 mg are available in unit dose packages of 30 (5x6).

Disclaimer

This press release includes forward-looking statements, as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We have based these forward-looking statements on our current expectations and projections about future events. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially. Such factors include, but are not limited to, changes in local and global economic conditions, our ability to successfully implement our strategy, the market acceptance of and demand for our products, our growth and expansion, technological change and our exposure to market risks. By their nature, these expectations and projections are only estimates and could be materially different from actual results in the future.

About Dr. Reddy's

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. RDY is an integrated global pharmaceutical company, committed to providing affordable and innovative medicines for healthier lives. Through its three businesses - Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients, Global Generics and Proprietary Products – Dr. Reddy's offers a portfolio of products and services including APIs, custom pharmaceutical services, generics, biosimilars, differentiated formulations and NCEs. Therapeutic focus is on gastro-intestinal, cardiovascular, diabetology, oncology, pain management, anti-infective and pediatrics. Major markets include India, USA, Russia and CIS, Germany, UK, Venezuela, S. Africa, Romania, and New Zealand. For more information, log on to: www.drreddys.com

Clarinex® Reditabs® are registered trademarks of Schering Corp., a subsidiary of Merck & Co., Inc.

*IMS National Sales Perspectives: Retail and Non-Retail MAT November 2012