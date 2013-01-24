Kroll Bond Rating Agency Releases U.S. Credit Card ABS Rating Methodology

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) announces the release of its methodology for rating U.S. credit card ABS transactions.

The report, U.S. Credit Card ABS Rating Methodology, provides insight into KBRA's analytic approach for rating credit card ABS securitizations. The methodology incorporates an analysis of the quality and expected performance of the underlying collateral, the originator and servicer's business model and operational capabilities.

KBRA's approach reviews a credit card issuer's ongoing originations, target customer base, account management and customer service capabilities. In addition, KBRA reviews a prospective credit card ABS transaction's legal structure, transaction documents and legal opinions. KBRA also monitors the regulatory landscape relating to credit card issuers, as well as the performance of credit card transactions.

The report, U.S Credit Card ABS Rating Methodology, can be found at www.krollbondratings.com.

KBRA was established in 2010 by Jules Kroll to restore trust in credit ratings by creating new standards for assessing risk and by offering accurate, clear and transparent ratings. KBRA is registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as a Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organization (NRSRO). In addition, KBRA is recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) as a Credit Rating Provider (CRP).