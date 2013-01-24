Toshiba to Showcase the Leading-Edge Technologies to nano tech 2013

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Toshiba Corporation (TOKYO:6502) today announced the line-up of innovative technologies that it will bring to "nano tech 2013 – The 12th International Nanotechnology Exhibition & Conference", the world's biggest exhibition of nanotechnology, that will be held at the Tokyo Big Sight from January 30 to February 1. http://www.nanotechexpo.jp/en/index.html

Toshiba has worldwide operations in the smart community business segment that is considered as a future growth area. In the coming exhibition, Toshiba will exhibit its next-generation nanotechnology that will help drive "Total storage innovation" and "Total energy innovation". These innovations will serve as catalysts for realizing a smart community concept proposed by Toshiba Group.

Toshiba Group will demonstrate its wide-ranging nanotechnologies in 14 technology fields in three exhibition areas, each of which will focus on "Total storage innovations", "Advanced and Sophisticated Material" and "Total energy innovations".

Exhibits

1. Total Storage Innovations 1. NAND flash memory with advanced process technology State-of-the-art 19 nm NAND process technology; speed demonstration of hybrid drive (hard disk drive integrated with NAND flash memory) 2. Trilayer structure head for hard disk drive Material and design technologies for nanostructures and magnetic films necessary to realize read heads for large-capacity hard disk drives 3. State-of-the-art mask patterning technology State-of-the-art (hp22nm device) e-beam mask patterning technology required for next-generation semiconductor processes 4. Directed Self-Assembly Lithography (DSAL) Low-cost nanopatterning technology for the 10 nm node by polymer coating, annealing and development 5. Advanced material analysis technique with nanometer spatial resolution Atomic-level device structure analysis technology that underpins semiconductor reliability 6. Transparent conducting films composed of graphene and silver nanowire Technology for forming multi-layer films composed of graphene, silver nanowires and polymers to realize transparent conducting films that help reduce the weight and increase the flexibility of photoelectric devices

2. Advanced and Sophisticated Materials 1. Nitride ceramics with high thermal conductivity High-thermal-conductivity, high-insulation and high-strength ceramic boards to cut the power consumption, reduce the size and improve the performance of electronic components and modules 2. Nanostructure-controlled luminescent materials (S-SIALON Phosphor / X-ray Scintillator Gd 2 O 2 S:Pr (GOS)) Phosphor material technology that enables light emission control according to applications such as LED lighting and X-ray inspection systems 3. New feature tungsten material (Photocatalyst, Thoria free electrode) Tungsten material technology that leads to the manifestation of new features or high performance as photocatalysts, thermionic electrodes, etc.

3. Total Energy Innovations 1. Organic photovoltaics Nanostructure control technology for organic films to realize organic-film photovoltaic cells with worlds' highest conversion efficiency suitable for use in indoor lighting 2. Dy-free permanent magnet for motors Nanoscale fabrication technology for magnet materials to realize high-efficiency motors with reduced natural resource risks 3. Rechargeable battery SCiB™ for automotive and stationary applications Nano LTO Composite electrode technology and applications to realize high-performance rechargeable batteries with high input/output, low resistance and long life 4. Superconducting filter for weather radar Nano-interface control technology for a superconducting filter designed for weather radar capable of observing localized torrential downpours 5. Next-generation lighting (OLED lighting, LD-excitation light source) Organic film structure control technology to realize OLED lighting for everyday life and LD excitation light sources

