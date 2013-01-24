Tianjin U. Delegation Visits NCKU to Promote Academic Link

TAINAN, Taiwan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

A delegation led by Dr. Jian-Ping Liu, Party Secretary of Tianjin University, China, visited National Cheng Kung University (NCKU), southern Taiwan, Jan. 21, to foster partnership in academic research and student exchange with NCKU.

NCKU President Hwung-Hweng Hwung welcomed the delegation, “there's a lot of potential in developing collaborative projects between Tianjin U. and NCKU.” With strong research profile in core areas of engineering and technology specifically, NCKU is the best counterpart for Tianjin U. in academic cooperation, said Dr. Liu.

He added, “Tianjin U. established in 1895 is the first modern higher education institution in China and one of the largest multidisciplinary engineering universities in China.”

Dr. Liu and President Hwung agreed that cooperation on research will be a good start for building up two schools' relationship. The professors from both universities should get start developing projects that will bring out the strengths of each.

Beside research cooperation, based on the current agreement signed in 2012, both universities are interested in more extensive student visits in the coming semesters.

“We have been looking forward with great expectation to the finalization of our mutual efforts for promoting greater educational links between our two universities,” Dr. Liu revealed.

He praised NCKU for being a top-tier university in Taiwan and said, “a big potential in collaborative projects between Tianjin U. and NCKU can be foreseen.”

“The curriculum structure and students' background of both universities are similar which has constituted a good foundation for further academic collaboration,” according to Dr. Liu.

Currently, there are 5 exchange students from Tianjin U. in NCKU, and 1 NCKU exchange students in Tianjin U., according to NCKU Office of International Affairs.

NCKU located at Tainan City, Taiwan's most ancient city, and situated across from the Tainan Railway Station, offering convenient transportation and affordable living cost, according Hwung who recommended NCKU as an ideal university for students who are interested in applying for studying in Taiwan.