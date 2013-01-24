MYPLASH Debuts Fresh New Website

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

MYPLASH, the reloadable and responsible prepaid MasterCard® for teens and young adults, is excited to announce the launch of their newly redesigned website.

The new site is beautifully and intuitively designed to be surprisingly user-friendly – from icon-directed navigation and easy-to-find information to a streamlined single-step card order process. In a market space where information is often relayed in ways that either overwhelms or obscures, MYPLASH is paving a new path that trusts and respects consumers enough to be direct and honest. For example, rather than buried in legalese inside the Cardholder Agreement, a simple fee chart is just one click from the home page and clearly explains how to avoid each fee.

“Our goal was to completely reimagine the MYPLASH site in a way that would reflect the same simplicity and accessibility of our MYPLASH product,” said MYPLASH/Plastic Cash International CEO and Founder, Brian Newberry. “Our belief is that new and existing consumers alike will appreciate our clean design and clear communication as much as our convenient card benefits.”

The MYPLASH Prepaid MasterCard works everywhere Debit MasterCard is accepted, requires no credit check, and is available for adults or for teens with parental consent. It can also be reloaded online or at more than 50,000 retail locations via the MasterCard rePower Network or Green Dot MoneyPak.

MYPLASH™ Prepaid MasterCard® Card is issued by University National Bank, Member FDIC, pursuant to license by MasterCard International Incorporated. MasterCard is a registered trademark of MasterCard International Incorporated.

About MYPLASH

MYPLASH, a subsidiary of Plastic Cash International, is the innovator behind the reloadable MYPLASH Prepaid MasterCard, MYPLASH has distinguished itself with unparalleled product offerings, substantive financial literacy support, and exceptional youth marketing acumen. For parents, MYPLASH delivers the invaluable piece of mind of being able to conveniently manage their teen's spending, support their financial education, and provide them with an added safety net. For teens and young adults, MYPLASH affords a unique opportunity to garner responsible money management experience, while expressing their individuality through popular branded and custom card design options. And for cardholders of all ages, benefits like no credit check, commitment, or risk, exclusive branded content, discounts and promotions, and MasterCard Zero Liability Protection offer even more added value. For more information visit www.MYPLASH.com.

