ESTeem Wireless Modems Announces Type Acceptance in Brazil

Electronic Systems Technology, Inc. (EST) ELST, dba ESTeem Wireless Modems, with the cooperative efforts of SDC Engenharia de Sistemas Ltda., has been granted type acceptance in Brazil on the Model 195Eg-2 and 195Eg-lp-2 modems. SDC Engenharia de Sistemas Ltda. has been an active distributor of ESTeem products in Brazil since 2008.

The ESTeem 195Eg and 195Eg-lp modems were designed for the Industrial, Public Safety, and Federal markets operating in the 2.4 GHz frequency range with both Ethernet and Serial RS-232C interfaces. These models use Selectable Quadrature Amplitude Modulation allowing data rates up to 54 Mbps. Featuring high security 128-bit AES-CCMP encryption, ESTeem modems will meet the requirements in most municipal, public safety and federal applications. Standard Simple Network Management Protocol (SNMP) allows critical diagnostics and network management while network functionality supports VLAN pass through and IGMP Snooping. ESTeem modems supports multiple modes of operation through programmable selection as a Repeater or Client.

About SDC Engenharia de Sistemas Ltda.:

SDC Engineering was founded in 1981. The company has been actively functioning in the domestic market since 1987 as a supplier of equipment for industrial automation and computing platforms in environments that require high reliability and availability. Besides the quality of its products, SDC is known for its service, technical support and for providing solutions with the best cost / benefit to its partners and customers.

About ESTeem Wireless Modems:

Electronic Systems Technology (EST) has been a publicly held Corporation since 1984. EST was the first company to develop the wireless modem and receive the United States and Canadian patents for this technology. ESTeem is one of the first members of the original Rockwell Automation Pyramid Solutions Program started in 1991 which is now called the Encompass Program.