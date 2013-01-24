Western Alliance Reports Fourth Quarter 2012 Net Income of $32.1 Million, or $0.37 Per Share; Full Year Net Income of $72.8 Million, or $0.83 Per Share

Western Alliance Bancorporation WAL announced today its financial results for the fourth quarter 2012.
Fourth Quarter 2012 Highlights:
- Net income of $32.1 million, an increase of 107.1% compared to $15.5 million for the third quarter 2012 and more than quadruple compared to $7.1 million for the fourth quarter 2011
- Net income of $18.9 million for the fourth quarter 2012, excluding $14.8 million net effect from certain transactions which include the effect of the bargain purchase gain on Western Liberty, $1.9 million of securities gains, $0.9 million net legal settlements, $5.6 million accrued disposition costs related to affinity credit card services, and $1.2 million large loan prepayment fee2
- Earnings per share of $0.37, compared to $0.18 per share for the third quarter 2012 and $0.07 per share in the fourth quarter 2011
- Earnings per share of $0.22 for the fourth quarter 2012, excluding $0.15 per share net effect from certain transactions which include the effect of the bargain purchase gain on Western Liberty, $0.02 per share securities gains, $0.01 per share net legal settlements, $0.04 per share accrued disposition cost related to affinity credit card services and $0.01 per share for loan prepayment fee2
- Pre-tax, pre-provision operating earnings of $36.8 million, up from $33.4 million in third quarter 2012 and up 16.8% from $31.5 million in fourth quarter 20111
- Net interest margin of 4.55% compared to 4.41% in the third quarter of 2012 and 4.51% in the fourth quarter 2011
- Total loans of $5.71 billion, up $376 million from September 30, 2012, and up $929 million from December 31, 2011, including $91 million increase from acquisition of Western Liberty Bancorp in October 2012
- Total deposits of $6.46 billion, up $293 million from September 30, 2012, and up $797 million from December 31, 2011, including $117 million increase from acquisition of Western Liberty Bancorp
- Nonperforming assets (nonaccrual loans and repossessed assets) decreased to 2.4% of total assets from 2.7% in third quarter 2012 and from 2.6% in fourth quarter 2011
- Net loan charge-offs (annualized) to average loans outstanding increased to 0.99% from 0.70% in the third quarter 2012, including 0.19% percent for the write down of the affinity credit card portfolio to fair value
- Tier I Leverage capital of 10.1% and Total Risk-Based Capital ratio of 12.6%, compared to 9.8% and 12.6% a year ago
- Total equity of $759.6 million, up $61.6 million from September 30, 2012, and up $122.9 million from December 31, 2011
- Acquisition of Western Liberty Bancorp increased total assets by $195.5 million and bargain purchase gain of $17.6 million. Pursuant to accounting guidance acquired net assets are reflected at estimated fair value. The estimated fair value of certain net assets are preliminary and subject to a measurement period adjustment.
Financial Performance
“2012 was a great year for our Company,” said Robert Sarver, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Western Alliance Bancorporation. “Quarter after quarter, we achieved high quality loan growth, consistently funded by low-cost core deposits. Meanwhile, our asset quality ratios and operating efficiency improved as well. This strong performance culminated in an exceptional fourth quarter in which we augmented our strong organic growth with the successful acquisition of Western Liberty Bancorp, helping to propel our earnings to $32 million.”
Sarver continued, “This strong finish to 2012, delivered by our team at Western Alliance, has given us powerful momentum as we head into 2013.”
Ken Vecchione, President and Chief Operating Officer, added, “In 2012, our Company again executed its growth strategy by reporting double-digit top line revenue growth for the third consecutive year, and growth in operating revenue as it has every year since it went public in 2005. This rising revenue, when coupled with our lower credit costs and increased efficiency, has given us considerable leverage to drive earnings per share higher, as we did to 83 cents last year.”
Western Alliance Bancorporation reported net income of $32.1 million, or $0.37 per share, in the fourth quarter 2012 including a $0.5 million charge from repossessed assets valuations/sales, $2.7 million of merger/restructure charges, a $17.6 million bargain purchase gain from the acquisition of Western Liberty Bancorp, and $1.9 million gains from securities.
Full year net income was $72.8 million compared to $31.5 million in 2011. Full year earnings per share were $0.83 compared to $0.19 for 2011.
Total loans increased $376 million to $5.71 billion at December 31, 2012 from $5.33 billion on September 30, 2012. This increase was primarily driven by growth in commercial and industrial loans and commercial real estate loans. Loans increased $929 million, 19.4 percent from December 31, 2011.
Total deposits increased $293 million to $6.46 billion at December 31, 2012 from $6.16 billion at September 30, 2012, with growth in all account types primarily in certificates of deposits and non-interest-bearing demand. Deposits increased $797 million, or 14.1 percent from December 31, 2011.
Income Statement
Net interest income of $77.5 million in the fourth quarter 2012, an increase of 7.8 percent compared to the third quarter 2012 and 12.7 percent compared to the fourth quarter 2011. The Company's net interest margin in the fourth quarter 2012 was 4.55 percent compared to 4.41 percent in the third quarter 2012 and 4.51 percent in the fourth quarter 2011.
Operating non-interest income was $5.1 million for the fourth quarter 2012, a decrease from $5.4 million for the third quarter of 2012 and $5.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2011.1
Net revenue was $82.5 million for the fourth quarter 2012, up from $77.3 million for the third quarter of 2012 and an increase of 11.0 percent from $74.3 million for the fourth quarter 2011.1
Operating non-interest expense was $45.8 million for the fourth quarter 2012, compared to $43.9 million for the third quarter of 2012 and $42.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2011.1 The Company's operating efficiency ratio on a tax equivalent basis was 53.5 percent for the fourth quarter 2012, improved from 56.5 percent for the fourth quarter 2011.1
The Company had 982 full-time equivalent employees December 31, 2012, compared to 942 one year ago.
A key performance metric for the Company is its pre-tax, pre-provision operating earnings, which it defines as net operating revenue less its operating non-interest expense. For the fourth quarter 2012, the Company's performance on this metric was $36.8 million, up from $33.4 million in the third quarter 2012 and $31.5 million in the fourth quarter 2011.1
The provision for credit losses was $11.5 million for the fourth quarter 2012, compared to $8.9 million for the third quarter 2012. The provision for the fourth quarter of 2011 was $13.1 million. Net loan charge-offs in the fourth quarter 2012 were $13.5 million, or 0.99 percent of average loans (annualized), up from 0.70 percent of average loans (annualized) for the third quarter 2012. Net charge-offs for the fourth quarter 2011 were $14.1 million, or 1.24% of average loans (annualized).
Nonaccrual loans decreased $16.5 million to $104.7 million during the quarter. Loans past due 90 days and still accruing interest totaled $1.4 million at December 31, 2012, down from $1.7 million at September 30, 2012 and from $2.6 million at December 31, 2011. Loans past due 30-89 days, still accruing interest totaled $16.6 million at quarter end, up from $10.2 million at September 30, 2012 and from $13.7 million at December 31, 2011.
Classified assets to Tier I capital plus allowance for credit losses, a common regulatory measure of asset quality, improved to 34 percent at December 31, 2012 from 39 percent at December 31, 2011.1
Net loss on sales and valuation of repossessed assets (primarily other real estate) was $0.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2012 compared to $0.1 million for the third quarter 2012 and $7.7 million in the fourth quarter 2011. At December 31, 2012, other repossessed assets were valued at $77 million compared to $78 million at September 30, 2012 and $89 million one year ago.
During the quarter, the Company completed its acquisition of Western Liberty Bancorp, which increased assets, loans and deposits by $195 million, $91 million, and $117 million, respectively, and recorded a gain on bargain purchase of $17.6 million. The Company issued 3.0 million shares in conjunction with closing this transaction.
The Company transferred its remaining $34 million in affinity credit card receivables to loans held for sale during the quarter and recognized a loan charge-off of $2.6 million in a markdown to fair value. Disposition costs of $1.6 million (net of tax) were also recognized in discontinued operations.
Balance Sheet
Gross loans totaled $5.71 billion at December 31, 2012, an increase of $376 million from September 30, 2012 and an increase of $929 million from $4.78 billion at December 31, 2011. At December 31, 2012, the allowance for credit losses was 1.67 percent of total loans down from 1.83 percent at September 30, 2012 and 2.07 percent at December 31, 2011.
Deposits totaled $6.46 billion at December 31, 2012, an increase of $293 million from $6.16 billion at September 30, 2012 and an increase of $797 million from $5.66 billion at December 31, 2011.
Non-interest bearing deposits increased $92 million to $1.93 billion at December 31, 2012 from September 30, 2012 and increased $375 million from $1.56 billion at December 31, 2011. Non-interest bearing deposits comprised 29.9 percent of total deposits at December 31, 2012, compared to 27.5 percent a year ago. At December 31, 2012, the Company's loans were 88.5 percent of deposits compared to 86.5 percent at September 30, 2012 and 84.5 percent at December 31, 2011.
Stockholders' equity at December 31, 2012 increased to $759.6 million from $698.0 million at September 30, 2012, of which $32 million was due to the issuance of shares to complete the Western Liberty Bancorp acquisition. At December 31, 2012, tangible common equity was 7.8 percent of tangible assets1 and total risk-based capital was 12.6 percent of risk-weighted assets.
Total assets increased to $7.62 billion at December 31, 2012 from $7.40 billion at September 30, 2012 and increased 11.4 percent from $6.84 billion at December 31, 2011.
Operating Unit Highlights
Bank of Nevada reported that loans increased by $122 million during the fourth quarter of 2012, and increased $324 million during the last 12 months to $2.18 billion at December 31, 2012. Deposits increased by $161 million in the fourth quarter of 2012 and $192 million over the last twelve months to $2.57 billion. This growth was mostly due to the acquisition of Service 1st Bank of Nevada (former subsidiary of Western Liberty merged into Bank of Nevada). Net income for Bank of Nevada was $7.6 million for the fourth quarter 2012, compared with net income of $5.8 million for the third quarter of 2012 and net income of $1.2 million during the fourth quarter 2011.
Western Alliance Bank (doing business as Alliance Bank of Arizona and First Independent Bank) reported loan growth of $166 million during the fourth quarter 2012 and $392 million during the last 12 months to $2.04 billion. Deposits increased $74 million in the fourth quarter and $347 million during the last 12 months to $2.22 billion. Net income for Western Alliance Bank was $10.4 million during the fourth quarter 2012 compared with net income of $8.8 million during the third quarter of 2012 and net income of $5.6 million during the fourth quarter 2011.
The Torrey Pines Bank segment, which excludes discontinued operations, reported that loans increased $78 million during the fourth quarter 2012 and $189 million during the last 12 months to $1.51 billion. Deposits increased $65 million in the fourth quarter 2012 and $263 million over the last 12 months to $1.68 billion. Net income for Torrey Pines Bank was $5.2 million during the fourth quarter 2012 compared with net income of $6.4 million for the third quarter of 2012 and net income of $5.9 million during the fourth quarter 2011.
The other segment reported loans increased during the fourth quarter 2012 by $11 million as the result of the acquisition of Las Vegas Sunset Properties (former subsidiary of Western Liberty, now a subsidiary of Western Alliance Bancorporation) and increased $24 million during the last 12 months.
Attached to this press release is summarized financial information for the quarter ended December 31, 2012.
Subsequent Event
On January 18, 2013, the Company's Western Alliance Bank subsidiary executed a definitive agreement to acquire Centennial Bank, located in Fountain Valley, California, for $57.5 million in cash, distribution of specified loans and assumption of Centennial Bank's transactional expenses up to $1.0 million. Subject to bankruptcy court and regulatory approval, the transaction is expected to close in the late first quarter 2013. The Company expects the acquisition to be accretive to its earnings per share.
1 See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures beginning
on page 16
2 Non GAAP Financial Measures
|Western Alliance Bancorporation and Subsidiaries
|Summary Consolidated Financial Data
|Unaudited
|At or for the Three Months
|For the Twelve Months
|Ended December 31,
|Ended December 31,
|2012
|2011
|Change %
|2012
|2011
|Change %
|Selected Balance Sheet Data:
|(dollars in millions)
|Total assets
|$
|7,622.6
|$
|6,844.5
|11.4
|%
|Loans, net of deferred fees
|
5,709.3
|4,780.1
|
19.4
|Securities and money market investments
|1,236.6
|1,490.5
|(17.0
|)
|Total deposits
|6,455.2
|5,658.5
|14.1
|Borrowings
|272.7
|476.9
|(42.8
|)
|Junior subordinated debt
|36.2
|37.0
|(2.2
|)
|Stockholders' equity
|759.6
|636.7
|19.3
|Selected Income Statement Data:
|(dollars in thousands)
|Interest income
|$
|84,343
|$
|76,846
|9.8
|%
|$
|318,295
|$
|296,591
|7.3
|%
|Interest expense
|6,888
|8,147
|(15.5
|)
|28,032
|38,923
|(28.0
|)
|Net interest income
|77,455
|68,699
|12.7
|290,263
|257,668
|12.6
|Provision for loan losses
|11,501
|13,076
|(12.0
|)
|46,844
|46,188
|1.4
|Net interest income after provision for credit losses
|65,954
|55,623
|18.6
|243,419
|211,480
|15.1
|Non-interest income
|24,463
|4,948
|394.4
|44,726
|34,457
|29.8
|Non-interest expense
|48,989
|50,963
|(3.9
|)
|188,860
|195,598
|(3.4
|)
|
Income from continuing operations before income taxes
|41,428
|9,608
|331.2
|99,285
|50,339
|97.2
|Income tax expense
|7,509
|2,011
|273.4
|23,961
|16,849
|42.2
|Income from continuing operations
|33,919
|7,597
|346.5
|75,324
|33,490
|124.9
|%
|Loss on discontinued operations, net
|(1,804
|)
|(496
|)
|(263.7
|)
|(2,490
|)
|(1,996
|)
|Net income
|$
|32,115
|$
|7,101
|352.3
|%
|$
|72,834
|$
|31,494
|Diluted net income per common share from continuing operations
|$
|0.39
|$
|0.07
|$
|0.86
|$
|0.21
|Diluted net loss per common share from discontinued operations, net of tax
|$
|(0.02
|)
|$
|(0.01
|)
|$
|(0.03
|)
|$
|(0.02
|)
|Diluted net income per common share
|$
|0.37
|$
|0.07
|428.6
|%
|$
|0.83
|$
|0.19
|342.2
|%
|Common Share Data:
|Diluted net income per common share
|$
|0.37
|$
|0.07
|428.6
|%
|$
|0.83
|$
|0.19
|342.2
|%
|Book value per common share
|$
|7.15
|$
|6.02
|18.8
|%
|
Tangible book value per share, net of tax (1)
|$
|6.84
|$
|5.63
|21.4
|%
|Average shares outstanding (in thousands):
|Basic
|84,416
|81,026
|4.2
|82,285
|80,909
|1.7
|Diluted
|85,152
|81,368
|4.7
|82,912
|81,183
|2.1
|Common shares outstanding
|86,465
|82,362
|5.0
|
(1)
|
See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
|Western Alliance Bancorporation and Subsidiaries
|Summary Consolidated Financial Data (continued)
|Unaudited
|At or for the Three Months
|For the Twelve Months
|Ended December 31,
|Ended December 31,
|2012
|2011
|Change %
|2012
|2011
|Change %
|(in thousands, except per share data)
|Selected Performance Ratios:
|Return on average assets (1)
|1.68
|%
|0.42
|%
|300.0
|%
|1.01
|%
|0.49
|%
|106.1
|%
|Return on average stockholders' equity (1)
|17.03
|4.34
|292.4
|10.54
|4.99
|111.2
|Net interest margin (1)
|4.55
|4.51
|0.9
|4.49
|4.37
|2.7
|Net interest spread
|4.37
|4.30
|1.6
|4.31
|4.12
|4.6
|Efficiency ratio - tax equivalent basis (2)
|53.48
|56.49
|(5.3
|)
|55.39
|59.46
|(6.9
|)
|Loan to deposit ratio
|88.45
|84.48
|4.7
|Capital Ratios:
|Tangible equity (2)
|9.6
|%
|8.8
|%
|8.9
|%
|Tangible common equity (2)
|7.8
|6.8
|14.8
|Tier one common equity (2)
|8.6
|8.1
|5.9
|Tier 1 Leverage ratio (3)
|10.1
|9.8
|3.1
|Tier 1 Risk Based Capital (3)
|11.3
|11.3
|0.0
|Total Risk Based Capital (3)
|12.6
|12.6
|0.0
|Asset Quality Ratios:
|Net charge-offs to average loans outstanding (1)
|0.99
|%
|1.24
|%
|(20.2
|)
|%
|0.99
|%
|1.32
|%
|(25.0
|)
|%
|Nonaccrual loans to gross loans
|1.83
|1.89
|(3.2
|)
|Nonaccrual loans and repossessed assets to total assets
|2.39
|2.62
|(8.8
|)
|Loans past due 90 days and still accruing to total loans
|0.02
|0.05
|(60.0
|)
|Allowance for credit losses to loans
|1.67
|2.07
|(19.3
|)
|Allowance for credit losses to nonaccrual loans
|91.13
|109.71
|(16.9
|)
|
(1)
|
Annualized for the three month periods ended December 31, 2012 and 2011. See tables on page 12 and 13.
|
(2)
|
See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.
|
(3)
|
Capital ratios are preliminary until Call Reports are filed.
|Western Alliance Bancorporation and Subsidiaries
|Condensed Consolidated Income Statements
|Unaudited
|Three Months Ended
|Twelve Months Ended
|December 31,
|December 31,
|2012
|2011
|2012
|2011
|Interest income:
|(dollars in thousands)
|Loans
|$
|75,303
|$
|67,102
|$
|280,985
|$
|261,443
|Investment securities
|8,794
|9,591
|36,802
|34,419
|Federal funds sold and other
|246
|153
|508
|729
|Total interest income
|84,343
|76,846
|318,295
|296,591
|Interest expense:
|Deposits
|3,890
|5,549
|16,794
|27,977
|Customer repurchase agreements
|35
|73
|194
|336
|Borrowings
|2,493
|2,053
|9,116
|8,282
|Junior subordinated debt
|470
|472
|1,928
|2,328
|Total interest expense
|6,888
|8,147
|28,032
|38,923
|Net interest income
|77,455
|68,699
|290,263
|257,668
|Provision for credit losses
|11,501
|13,076
|46,844
|46,188
|Net interest income after provision for credit losses
|65,954
|55,623
|243,419
|211,480
|
Non-interest income:
|
Unrealized gains (losses) on assets/liabilities measured at fair value, net
|(48
|)
|(626
|)
|653
|5,621
|Securities impairment charges
|-
|-
|-
|(226
|)
|Gains on sales of investment securities, net
|1,447
|(28
|)
|3,949
|4,798
|Service charges
|2,438
|2,238
|9,452
|9,102
|Bank owned life insurance
|1,080
|1,177
|4,439
|5,372
|Amortization of affordable housing investments
|(1,069
|)
|-
|(1,779
|)
|-
|Bargain purchase gain from acquisition
|17,562
|-
|17,562
|-
|Other
|3,053
|2,187
|10,450
|9,790
|24,463
|4,948
|44,726
|34,457
|Non-interest expenses:
|Salaries and employee benefits
|26,885
|24,021
|105,044
|93,140
|Occupancy
|4,769
|4,948
|18,815
|19,972
|Net loss on sales and valuations of repossessed assets
|529
|7,702
|4,207
|24,592
|Insurance
|2,188
|2,166
|8,511
|11,045
|Loan and repossessed asset expenses
|2,102
|1,661
|6,675
|8,126
|Legal, professional and director's fees
|1,849
|2,039
|8,229
|7,678
|Marketing
|1,546
|1,294
|5,607
|4,676
|Data Processing
|2,071
|895
|5,749
|3,566
|Intangible amortization
|596
|889
|3,256
|3,559
|Customer service
|678
|716
|2,604
|3,336
|Merger/restructure expense
|2,706
|482
|2,819
|1,564
|Goodwill and intangible impairment
|-
|-
|3,435
|-
|Other
|3,070
|4,150
|13,909
|14,344
|48,989
|50,963
|188,860
|195,598
|Income from continuing operations before income taxes
|41,428
|9,608
|99,285
|50,339
|Income tax expense
|7,509
|2,011
|23,961
|16,849
|Income from continuing operations
|33,919
|7,597
|75,324
|33,490
|Loss from discontinued operations net of tax benefit
|(1,804
|)
|(496
|)
|(2,490
|)
|(1,996
|)
|Net income
|32,115
|7,101
|72,834
|31,494
|Preferred stock dividends
|353
|1,781
|3,793
|7,033
|Accretion on preferred stock discount
|-
|-
|-
|9,173
|Net income available to common stockholders
|$
|31,762
|$
|5,320
|$
|69,041
|$
|15,288
|Diluted net income per share
|$
|0.37
|$
|0.07
|$
|0.83
|$
|0.19
|Western Alliance Bancorporation and Subsidiaries
|Five Quarter Condensed Consolidated Income Statements
|Unaudited
|Three Months Ended
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|2012
|2012
|2012
|2012
|2011
|Interest income:
|(in thousands, except per share data)
|Loans
|$
|75,303
|$
|69,580
|$
|68,342
|$
|67,760
|$
|67,102
|Investment securities
|8,794
|9,034
|9,389
|9,585
|9,591
|Federal funds sold and other
|246
|55
|115
|92
|153
|Total interest income
|84,343
|78,669
|77,846
|77,437
|76,846
|Interest expense:
|Deposits
|3,890
|3,974
|4,168
|4,762
|5,549
|Borrowings and customer repurchase agreements
|2,528
|2,262
|2,386
|2,134
|2,126
|Junior subordinated debt
|470
|487
|487
|484
|472
|Total interest expense
|6,888
|6,723
|7,041
|7,380
|8,147
|Net interest income
|77,455
|71,946
|70,805
|70,057
|68,699
|Provision for credit losses
|11,501
|8,932
|13,330
|13,081
|13,076
|Net interest income after provision for credit losses
|65,954
|63,014
|57,475
|56,976
|55,623
|
Non-interest income:
|Mark-to-market gains (losses), net
|(48
|)
|470
|564
|(333
|)
|(626
|)
|Gains on sales of investment securities, net
|1,447
|1,031
|1,110
|361
|(28
|)
|Service charges
|2,438
|2,412
|2,317
|2,285
|2,238
|Bank owned life insurance
|1,080
|1,116
|1,120
|1,123
|1,177
|Amortization of affordable housing investments
|(1,069
|)
|(651
|)
|(59
|)
|-
|-
|Bargain purchase gain from acquisition
|17,562
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Other
|3,053
|2,604
|2,345
|2,448
|2,187
|24,463
|6,982
|7,397
|5,884
|4,948
|Non-interest expenses:
|Salaries and employee benefits
|26,885
|25,500
|25,995
|26,664
|24,021
|Occupancy
|4,769
|4,655
|4,669
|4,722
|4,948
|Insurance
|2,188
|2,121
|2,152
|2,050
|2,166
|Loan and repossessed asset expenses
|2,102
|1,236
|1,653
|1,684
|1,661
|Net loss on sales and valuations of repossessed assets
|529
|126
|901
|2,651
|7,702
|Legal, professional and director's fees
|1,849
|2,291
|2,517
|1,572
|2,039
|Marketing
|1,546
|1,231
|1,459
|1,371
|1,294
|Intangible amortization
|596
|880
|890
|890
|889
|Customer service
|678
|653
|682
|591
|716
|Data Processing
|2,071
|1,390
|1,293
|995
|895
|Merger/restructure expense
|2,706
|113
|-
|-
|482
|Goodwill and intangible impairment
|-
|3,435
|-
|-
|-
|Other
|3,070
|3,912
|3,220
|3,707
|4,150
|48,989
|47,543
|45,431
|46,897
|50,963
|Income from continuing operations before income taxes
|41,428
|22,453
|19,441
|15,963
|9,608
|Income tax expense
|7,509
|6,752
|5,259
|4,441
|2,011
|Income from continuing operations
|$
|33,919
|$
|15,701
|$
|14,182
|$
|11,522
|$
|7,597
|Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax
|(1,804
|)
|(243
|)
|(221
|)
|(222
|)
|(496
|)
|Net income
|$
|32,115
|$
|15,458
|$
|13,961
|$
|11,300
|$
|7,101
|Preferred stock dividends
|353
|352
|1,325
|1,763
|1,781
|Net Income available to common stockholders
|$
|31,762
|$
|15,106
|$
|12,636
|$
|9,537
|$
|5,320
|Diluted net income per share
|$
|0.37
|$
|0.18
|$
|0.15
|$
|0.12
|$
|0.07
|Western Alliance Bancorporation and Subsidiaries
|Five Quarter Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
|Unaudited
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|2012
|2012
|2012
|2012
|2011
|Assets:
|(in millions)
|Cash and due from banks
|$
|204.6
|$
|168.1
|$
|178.9
|$
|179.8
|$
|155.0
|Securities purchased under agreement to resell
|-
|139.8
|-
|-
|-
|Cash and cash equivalents
|204.6
|307.9
|178.9
|179.8
|155.0
|Securities and money market investments
|1,236.6
|1,338.9
|1,401.5
|1,423.2
|1,490.5
|Loans held for sale
|31.1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|
Loans held for investment:
|Commercial
|1,947.8
|1,756.0
|1,573.6
|1,436.5
|1,336.6
|Commercial real estate - owner occupied
|1,396.8
|1,331.3
|1,310.3
|1,289.9
|1,252.2
|Construction and land development
|394.3
|379.8
|360.6
|347.7
|381.7
|Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied
|1,505.6
|1,407.1
|1,440.4
|1,365.6
|1,301.2
|Residential real estate
|407.9
|408.4
|430.4
|434.5
|443.0
|Consumer
|31.8
|56.6
|55.8
|58.7
|72.5
|Deferred fees, net
|(6.0
|)
|(6.3
|)
|(6.3
|)
|(6.7
|)
|(7.1
|)
|5,678.2
|5,332.9
|5,164.8
|4,926.2
|4,780.1
|Allowance for credit losses
|(95.4
|)
|(97.4
|)
|(97.5
|)
|(98.1
|)
|(99.2
|)
|Loans, net
|5,582.8
|5,235.5
|5,067.3
|4,828.1
|4,680.9
|Premises and equipment, net
|107.9
|106.9
|106.9
|105.1
|105.5
|Other repossessed assets
|77.2
|78.2
|77.0
|81.4
|89.1
|Bank owned life insurance
|138.3
|137.3
|136.1
|135.0
|133.9
|Goodwill and other intangibles
|29.8
|29.0
|34.0
|34.8
|35.7
|Other assets
|214.3
|169.9
|161.9
|137.9
|153.9
|Total assets
|$
|7,622.6
|$
|7,403.6
|$
|7,163.6
|$
|6,925.3
|$
|6,844.5
|Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:
|Liabilities:
|Deposits:
|Non-interest bearing demand deposits
|$
|1,933.2
|$
|1,840.8
|$
|1,842.1
|$
|1,757.7
|$
|1,558.2
|
Interest bearing:
|Demand
|582.3
|514.7
|540.6
|527.2
|482.7
|Savings and money market
|2,573.5
|2,541.2
|2,438.4
|2,224.1
|2,166.6
|Time certificates
|1,366.2
|1,265.3
|1,180.3
|1,390.1
|1,451.0
|Total deposits
|6,455.2
|6,162.0
|6,001.4
|5,899.1
|5,658.5
|Customer repurchase agreements
|79.0
|73.1
|86.9
|114.4
|123.6
|Total customer funds
|6,534.2
|6,235.1
|6,088.3
|6,013.5
|5,782.1
|Securities sold short
|-
|138.3
|-
|-
|-
|Borrowings
|193.7
|223.6
|303.5
|193.4
|353.3
|Junior subordinated debt
|36.2
|36.2
|36.7
|37.3
|37.0
|Accrued interest payable and other liabilities
|98.9
|72.4
|63.0
|27.0
|35.4
|Total liabilities
|6,863.0
|6,705.6
|6,491.5
|6,271.2
|6,207.8
|Stockholders' Equity
|Common stock and additional paid-in capital
|784.9
|751.1
|748.1
|746.2
|743.8
|Preferred Stock
|141.0
|141.0
|141.0
|141.0
|141.0
|Accumulated deficit
|(174.5
|)
|(206.2
|)
|(221.3
|)
|(234.0
|)
|(243.5
|)
|Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
|8.2
|12.1
|4.3
|0.9
|(4.6
|)
|Total stockholders' equity
|759.6
|698.0
|672.1
|654.1
|636.7
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|7,622.6
|$
|7,403.6
|$
|7,163.6
|$
|6,925.3
|$
|6,844.5
|Western Alliance Bancorporation and Subsidiaries
|Changes in the Allowance For Credit Losses
|Unaudited
|Three Months Ended
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|2012
|2012
|2012
|2012
|2011
|(in thousands)
|Balance, beginning of period
|$
|97,410
|$
|97,512
|$
|98,122
|$
|99,170
|$
|100,216
|Provision for credit losses
|11,501
|8,932
|13,330
|13,081
|13,076
|Recoveries of loans previously charged-off:
|Construction and land development
|2,033
|567
|217
|86
|354
|Commercial real estate
|397
|633
|561
|1,705
|755
|Residential real estate
|313
|153
|274
|340
|179
|Commercial and industrial
|372
|501
|1,417
|777
|603
|Consumer
|63
|38
|214
|38
|64
|Total recoveries
|3,178
|1,892
|2,683
|2,946
|1,955
|Loans charged-off:
|Construction and land development
|405
|2,315
|3,185
|5,087
|3,155
|Commercial real estate
|7,143
|1,470
|5,641
|4,912
|9,244
|Residential real estate
|1,307
|2,242
|2,094
|1,420
|1,895
|Commercial and industrial
|4,654
|4,100
|4,933
|3,654
|1,004
|Consumer (1)
|3,153
|799
|770
|2,002
|779
|Total loans charged-off
|16,662
|10,926
|16,623
|17,075
|16,077
|Net loans charged-off
|13,484
|9,034
|13,940
|14,129
|14,122
|Balance, end of period
|$
|95,427
|$
|97,410
|$
|97,512
|$
|98,122
|$
|99,170
|Net charge-offs (annualized) to average loans outstanding
|0.99
|%
|0.70
|%
|1.11
|%
|1.18
|%
|1.24
|%
|Allowance for credit losses to gross loans
|1.67
|1.83
|1.89
|1.99
|2.07
|Nonaccrual loans
|$
|104,716
|$
|121,238
|$
|104,324
|$
|103,486
|$
|90,392
|Repossessed assets
|77,247
|78,234
|76,994
|81,445
|89,104
|Loans past due 90 days, still accruing
|1,388
|1,710
|795
|1,011
|2,589
|Loans past due 30 to 89 days, still accruing
|16,565
|10,181
|13,848
|12,040
|13,731
|Classified loans on accrual
|112,637
|116,841
|135,913
|98,170
|112,147
|Watch loans
|103,550
|97,681
|91,924
|132,829
|147,112
|(1)
|Increase due to planned disposition of affinity credit card business
|Western Alliance Bancorporation and Subsidiaries
|Analysis of Average Balances, Yields and Rates
|Unaudited
|Three Months Ended December 31,
|
2012 (2)
|2011
|
Average
Balance
|Interest
|
Average
Yield/
Cost
|
Average
Balance
|Interest
|
Average
Yield/
Cost
|Interest earning assets
|
($ in
millions)
|
($ in
thousands)
|
($ in
millions)
|
($ in
thousands)
|Investment securities (1)
|$
|1,329.3
|$
|8,794
|3.25
|%
|$
|1,452.8
|$
|9,591
|3.01
|%
|Federal funds sold and other
|1.3
|1
|0.28
|%
|2.4
|-
|0.00
|%
|Loans (1)
|5,450.0
|75,303
|5.60
|%
|4,557.0
|67,102
|5.84
|%
|Short term investments
|267.1
|14
|0.02
|%
|125.1
|127
|0.40
|%
|Investment in restricted stock
|32.0
|231
|2.89
|%
|34.1
|26
|0.30
|%
|Total interest earning assets
|7,079.7
|84,343
|4.94
|%
|6,171.4
|76,846
|5.03
|%
|Non-interest earning assets
|Cash and due from banks
|121.2
|113.4
|Allowance for credit losses
|(99.1
|)
|(100.8
|)
|Bank owned life insurance
|137.6
|133.1
|Other assets
|364.0
|351.9
|Total assets
|$
|7,603.4
|$
|6,669.0
|Interest-bearing liabilities
|Interest-bearing deposits:
|Interest-bearing transaction accounts
|$
|528.1
|$
|301
|0.23
|%
|$
|475.8
|$
|333
|0.28
|%
|Savings and money market
|2,539.8
|1,973
|0.31
|%
|2,174.4
|2,431
|0.44
|%
|Time certificates of deposit
|1,406.9
|1,616
|0.46
|%
|1,463.9
|2,785
|0.75
|%
|Total interest-bearing deposits
|4,474.8
|3,890
|0.35
|%
|4,114.1
|5,549
|0.54
|%
|Borrowings
|299.6
|2,528
|3.38
|%
|266.8
|2,126
|3.16
|%
|Junior subordinated debt
|36.2
|470
|5.19
|%
|36.4
|472
|5.14
|%
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|4,810.6
|6,888
|0.57
|%
|4,417.3
|8,147
|0.73
|%
|Noninterest-bearing liabilities
|Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
|1,948.4
|1,575.0
|Other liabilities
|94.4
|27.9
|Stockholders' equity
|750.0
|648.8
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|7,603.4
|$
|6,669.0
|Net interest income and margin
|$
|77,455
|4.55
|%
|$
|68,699
|4.51
|%
|Net interest spread
|4.37
|%
|4.30
|%
|
(1)
|
Yields on loans and securities have been adjusted to a tax equivalent basis. The taxable-equivalent adjustment was $3,012 and $1,425 for the fourth quarter ended 2012 and 2011, respectively.
|
(2)
|
Yields for 2012 calculated on a 30-day month/360-days-per-year basis.
|Western Alliance Bancorporation and Subsidiaries
|Analysis of Average Balances, Yields and Rates
|Unaudited
|Twelve Months Ended December 31,
|2012 (2)
|2011
|
Average
Balance
|Interest
|
Average
Yield/
Cost
|
Average
Balance
|Interest
|
Average
Yield/
Cost
|Interest earning Assets
|
($ in
millions)
|
($ in
thousands)
|
($ in
millions)
|
($ in
thousands)
|Investment securities (1)
|$
|1,385.3
|$
|36,802
|3.17
|%
|$
|1,307.1
|$
|34,419
|2.86
|%
|Federal funds sold & other
|0.6
|2
|0.33
|%
|0.9
|1
|0.11
|%
|Loans (1)
|5,110.2
|280,985
|5.55
|%
|4,373.5
|261,443
|5.98
|%
|Short term investments
|155.8
|140
|0.09
|%
|247.0
|629
|0.25
|%
|Investment in restricted stock
|33.1
|366
|1.11
|%
|35.6
|99
|0.28
|%
|Total interest earnings assets
|6,685.0
|318,295
|4.91
|%
|5,964.1
|296,591
|5.02
|%
|Non-interest earning assets
|Cash and due from banks
|116.9
|119.5
|Allowance for credit losses
|(98.9
|)
|(105.9
|)
|Bank owned life insurance
|136.0
|131.6
|Other assets
|354.4
|377.1
|Total assets
|$
|7,193.4
|$
|6,486.4
|Interest-bearing liabilities
|Interest-bearing deposits:
|Interest bearing transaction accounts
|$
|515.3
|$
|1,220
|0.24
|%
|$
|478.3
|$
|1,759
|0.37
|%
|Savings and money market
|2,371.5
|8,088
|0.34
|%
|2,105.3
|12,858
|0.61
|%
|Time certificates of deposits
|1,359.5
|7,486
|0.55
|%
|1,460.7
|13,360
|0.91
|%
|Total interest-bearing deposits
|4,246.3
|16,794
|0.40
|%
|4,044.3
|27,977
|0.69
|%
|Borrowings
|369.0
|9,310
|2.52
|%
|234.8
|8,618
|3.67
|%
|Junior subordinated debt
|36.8
|1,928
|5.24
|%
|41.3
|2,328
|5.64
|%
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|$
|4,652.1
|28,032
|0.60
|%
|$
|4,320.4
|38,923
|0.90
|%
|Noninterest-bearing liabilities
|Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
|1,788.3
|1,509.4
|Other liabilities
|62.0
|25.3
|Stockholders' equity
|691.0
|631.3
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|7,193.4
|$
|6,486.4
|Net interest income and margin
|$
|290,263
|4.49
|%
|$
|257,668
|4.37
|%
|Net interest spread
|4.31
|%
|4.12
|%
|
(1)
|
Yields on loans and securities have been adjusted to a tax equivalent basis. The taxable-equivalent adjustment was $9,738 and $3,014 for the twelve months December 31, 2012 and 2011, respectively.
|
(2)
|
Yields for 2012 were calculated on a 30-day month/360-days-per-year basis.
|Western Alliance Bancorporation and Subsidiaries
|Operating Segment Results
|Unaudited
|Inter-
|segment
|Consoli-
|Bank
|Western
|Torrey
|elimi-
|dated
|of Nevada
|Alliance Bank
|Pines Bank*
|Other
|nations
|Company
|At December 31, 2012
|(dollars in millions)
|Assets
|$
|3,029.1
|$
|2,565.1
|$
|2,019.8
|$
|902.0
|$
|(893.4
|)
|$
|7,622.6
|Held for sale loans
|-
|-
|31.1
|-
|-
|31.1
|Gross loans and deferred fees, net
|2,183.3
|2,037.1
|1,477.1
|23.5
|(42.8
|)
|5,678.2
|Less: Allowance for credit losses
|(58.2
|)
|(21.3
|)
|(15.6
|)
|(0.3
|)
|-
|(95.4
|)
|Net loans
|2,125.1
|2,015.8
|1,461.5
|23.2
|(42.8
|)
|5,582.8
|Goodwill
|23.2
|-
|-
|-
|-
|23.2
|Deposits
|2,569.1
|2,224.2
|1,679.3
|-
|(17.4
|)
|6,455.2
|FHLB advances and other
|-
|25.0
|95.0
|-
|-
|120.0
|Stockholders' equity
|378.2
|224.0
|169.1
|780.9
|(792.6
|)
|759.6
|No. of branches
|12
|16
|12
|-
|-
|40
|No. of FTE
|400
|254
|233
|95
|-
|982
|Three Months Ended December 31, 2012:
|(in thousands)
|Net interest income
|$
|30,127
|$
|26,745
|$
|22,247
|$
|(1,664
|)
|$
|-
|$
|77,455
|Provision for credit losses
|6,532
|1,369
|3,300
|300
|-
|11,501
|
Net interest income (loss) after provision for credit losses
|23,595
|25,376
|18,947
|(1,964
|)
|-
|65,954
|Non-interest income (1)
|5,269
|1,546
|763
|19,959
|(3,074
|)
|24,463
|Non-interest expense
|(18,616
|)
|(13,155
|)
|(11,349
|)
|(8,943
|)
|3,074
|(48,989
|)
|
Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes
|10,248
|13,767
|8,361
|9,052
|-
|41,428
|Income tax expense (benefit)
|2,692
|3,349
|3,146
|(1,678
|)
|-
|7,509
|Income (loss) from continuing operations
|7,556
|10,418
|5,215
|10,730
|-
|33,919
|Loss from discontinued operations, net
|-
|-
|-
|(1,804
|)
|-
|(1,804
|)
|Net income (loss)
|$
|7,556
|$
|10,418
|$
|5,215
|$
|8,926
|$
|-
|$
|32,115
|Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2012:
|(in thousands)
|Net interest income
|$
|113,181
|$
|98,309
|$
|86,653
|$
|(7,880
|)
|$
|-
|$
|290,263
|Provision for credit losses
|35,378
|2,584
|8,582
|300
|-
|46,844
|
Net interest income (loss) after provision for credit losses
|77,803
|95,725
|78,071
|(8,180
|)
|-
|243,419
|Non-interest income (1)
|16,401
|6,566
|3,875
|29,684
|(11,800
|)
|44,726
|Non-interest expense
|(72,052
|)
|(49,141
|)
|(44,841
|)
|(34,626
|)
|11,800
|(188,860
|)
|
Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes
|22,152
|53,150
|37,105
|(13,122
|)
|-
|99,285
|Income tax expense (benefit)
|4,033
|16,380
|14,401
|(10,853
|)
|-
|23,961
|Income (loss) from continuing operations
|18,119
|36,770
|22,704
|(2,269
|)
|-
|75,324
|Loss from discontinued operations, net
|-
|-
|-
|(2,490
|)
|-
|(2,490
|)
|Net income (loss)
|$
|18,119
|$
|36,770
|$
|22,704
|$
|(4,759
|)
|$
|-
|$
|72,834
|
*
|
Excludes discontinued operations
|
(1)
|
Includes bargain purchase gain on acquisition
|Western Alliance Bancorporation and Subsidiaries
|Operating Segment Results
|Unaudited
|Inter-
|segment
|Consoli-
|Bank
|Western
|Torrey
|elimi-
|dated
|of Nevada
|Alliance Bank
|Pines Bank*
|Other
|nations
|Company
|At December 31, 2011
|(dollars in millions)
|Assets
|$
|2,877.6
|$
|2,234.7
|$
|1,728.4
|$
|762.3
|$
|(758.5
|)
|$
|6,844.5
|Gross loans and deferred fees, net
|1,859.1
|1,644.9
|1,318.9
|-
|(42.8
|)
|4,780.1
|Less: Allowance for credit losses
|(61.0
|)
|(21.7
|)
|(16.5
|)
|-
|-
|(99.2
|)
|Net loans
|1,798.1
|1,623.2
|1,302.4
|-
|(42.8
|)
|4,680.9
|Goodwill
|23.2
|-
|-
|2.7
|-
|25.9
|Deposits
|2,377.3
|1,877.5
|1,416.8
|-
|(13.1
|)
|5,658.5
|FHLB advances and other
|115.0
|55.0
|110.0
|-
|-
|280.0
|Stockholders' equity
|320.8
|192.7
|152.8
|644.0
|(673.6
|)
|636.7
|No. of branches
|11
|16
|12
|-
|-
|39
|No. of FTE
|405
|222
|214
|101
|-
|942
|Three Months Ended December 31, 2011:
|(in thousands)
|Net interest income
|$
|27,734
|$
|22,499
|$
|20,554
|$
|(2,088
|)
|$
|-
|$
|68,699
|Provision for credit losses
|9,000
|3,470
|606
|-
|-
|13,076
|
Net interest income (loss) after provision for credit losses
|18,734
|19,029
|19,948
|(2,088
|)
|-
|55,623
|Non-interest income
|3,450
|1,491
|1,028
|1,248
|(2,269
|)
|4,948
|Non-interest expense
|(21,159
|)
|(12,070
|)
|(10,970
|)
|(9,033
|)
|2,269
|(50,963
|)
|
Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes
|1,025
|8,450
|10,006
|(9,873
|)
|-
|9,608
|Income tax expense (benefit)
|(142
|)
|2,807
|4,078
|(4,732
|)
|-
|2,011
|
Income (loss) from continuing operations
|1,167
|5,643
|5,928
|(5,141
|)
|-
|7,597
|Loss from discontinued operations, net
|-
|-
|-
|(496
|)
|-
|(496
|)
|Net income (loss)
|$
|1,167
|$
|5,643
|$
|5,928
|$
|(5,637
|)
|$
|-
|$
|7,101
|Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2011:
|(in thousands)
|Net interest income
|$
|107,316
|$
|82,949
|$
|76,143
|$
|(8,740
|)
|$
|-
|$
|257,668
|Provision for credit losses
|29,623
|10,076
|6,489
|-
|-
|46,188
|
Net interest income (loss) after provision for credit losses
|77,693
|72,873
|69,654
|(8,740
|)
|-
|211,480
|Non-interest income
|17,221
|7,378
|5,085
|12,781
|(8,008
|)
|34,457
|Non-interest expense
|(85,813
|)
|(49,517
|)
|(41,559
|)
|(26,717
|)
|8,008
|(195,598
|)
|
Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes
|9,101
|30,734
|33,180
|(22,676
|)
|-
|50,339
|Income tax expense (benefit)
|1,626
|10,890
|13,676
|(9,343
|)
|-
|16,849
|
Income (loss) from continuing operations
|7,475
|19,844
|19,504
|(13,333
|)
|-
|33,490
|Loss from discontinued operations, net
|-
|-
|-
|(1,996
|)
|-
|(1,996
|)
|Net income (loss)
|$
|7,475
|$
|19,844
|$
|19,504
|$
|(15,329
|)
|$
|-
|$
|31,494
|*
|Excludes discontinued operations
|Western Alliance Bancorporation and Subsidiaries
|Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|2012
|2012
|2012
|2012
|2011
|(dollars in thousands)
|Total stockholder's equity
|$
|759,616
|$
|698,011
|$
|672,120
|$
|654,045
|$
|636,683
|Less:
|Goodwill and intangible assets
|29,763
|28,989
|33,953
|34,843
|35,732
|Total tangible stockholders' equity
|729,853
|669,022
|638,167
|619,202
|600,951
|Less:
|Preferred stock
|141,000
|141,000
|141,000
|141,000
|141,000
|Total tangible common equity
|588,853
|528,022
|497,167
|478,202
|459,951
|Add:
|Deferred tax
|2,289
|2,033
|2,896
|3,209
|3,522
|Total tangible common equity, net of tax
|$
|591,142
|$
|530,055
|$
|500,063
|$
|481,411
|$
|463,473
|Total assets
|$
|7,622,637
|$
|7,403,603
|$
|7,163,572
|$
|6,925,292
|$
|6,844,541
|Less:
|Goodwill and intangible assets
|29,763
|28,989
|33,953
|34,843
|35,732
|Tangible assets
|7,592,874
|7,374,614
|7,129,619
|6,890,449
|6,808,809
|Add:
|Deferred tax
|2,289
|2,033
|2,896
|3,209
|3,522
|Total tangible assets, net of tax
|$
|7,595,163
|$
|7,376,647
|$
|7,132,515
|$
|6,893,658
|$
|6,812,331
|Tangible equity ratio (1)
|9.6
|%
|9.1
|%
|8.9
|%
|9.0
|%
|8.8
|%
|Tangible common equity ratio (2)
|7.8
|%
|7.2
|%
|7.0
|%
|6.9
|%
|6.8
|%
|Common shares outstanding
|86,465
|83,455
|83,157
|83,145
|82,362
|Tangible book value per share, net of tax (3)
|$
|6.84
|$
|6.35
|$
|6.01
|$
|5.79
|$
|5.63
|Three Months Ended
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|2012
|2012
|2012
|2012
|2011
|(in thousands)
|Total non-interest income
|$
|24,463
|$
|6,982
|$
|7,397
|$
|5,884
|$
|4,948
|Less:
|Mark-to-market (losses) gains, net
|(48
|)
|470
|564
|(333
|)
|(626
|)
|Gain on sale of subsidiary/non-controlling interest
|116
|776
|-
|-
|-
|Bargain purchase gain from acquisition
|17,562
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Legal settlements
|879
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Mutual fund gains
|483
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Loss on LIHTC investments
|(1,069
|)
|(651
|)
|(59
|)
|-
|-
|Gains on sales of investment securities, net
|1,447
|1,031
|1,110
|361
|(28
|)
|Total operating non-interest income
|5,093
|5,356
|5,782
|5,856
|5,602
|Add: net interest income
|77,455
|71,946
|70,805
|70,057
|68,699
|Net revenue (4)
|$
|82,548
|$
|77,302
|$
|76,587
|$
|75,913
|$
|74,301
|Total non-interest expense
|$
|48,989
|$
|47,543
|$
|45,431
|$
|46,897
|$
|50,963
|Less:
|
Net loss (gain) on sales/valuations of repossessed assets
|529
|126
|901
|2,651
|7,702
|Merger/restructure
|2,706
|113
|-
|-
|482
|Goodwill impairment
|-
|3,435
|-
|-
|-
|Total operating non-interest expense (4)
|$
|45,754
|$
|43,869
|$
|44,530
|$
|44,246
|$
|42,779
|Net revenue
|$
|82,548
|$
|77,302
|$
|76,587
|$
|75,913
|$
|74,301
|Less:
|Operating non-interest expense
|45,754
|43,869
|44,530
|44,246
|42,779
|Pre-tax, pre-provision operating earnings (5)
|$
|36,794
|$
|33,433
|$
|32,057
|$
|31,667
|$
|31,522
|Western Alliance Bancorporation and Subsidiaries
|Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|2012
|2012
|2012
|2012
|2011
|(in thousands)
|Total operating non-interest expense
|$
|45,754
|$
|43,869
|$
|44,530
|$
|44,246
|$
|42,779
|Divided by:
|Total net interest income
|$
|77,455
|$
|71,946
|$
|70,805
|$
|70,057
|$
|68,699
|Add:
|Tax equivalent interest adjustment
|3,012
|2,655
|2,310
|1,761
|1,425
|Operating non-interest income
|5,093
|5,356
|5,782
|5,856
|5,602
|$
|85,560
|$
|79,957
|$
|78,897
|$
|77,674
|$
|75,726
|Efficiency ratio - tax equivalent basis (6)
|53.5
|%
|54.9
|%
|56.4
|%
|57.0
|%
|56.5
|%
|Twelve Months Ended
|December 31,
|December 31,
|2012
|2011
|(in thousands)
|Total operating non-interest expense
|$
|178,399
|$
|169,442
|Divided by:
|Total net interest income
|$
|290,263
|$
|257,668
|Add:
|Tax equivalent interest adjustment
|9,738
|3,014
|Operating non-interest income
|22,087
|24,264
|$
|322,088
|$
|284,946
|Efficiency ratio - tax equivalent basis (6)
|55.4
|%
|59.5
|%
|Three Months Ended
|December 31,
|December 31,
|2012
|2011
|(in thousands)
|Stockholder's equity
|$
|759,616
|$
|636,683
|Less:
|Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income
|8,243
|(4,593
|)
|Non-qualifying goodwill and intangibles
|27,520
|32,914
|Other non-qualifying assets
|2
|3
|Disallowed unrealized losses on equity securities
|-
|2,572
|Add:
|Qualifying trust preferred securities
|44,819
|45,317
|
Tier 1 capital (regulatory) (7)(10)
|768,670
|651,104
|Less:
|Qualifying non-controlling interests
|-
|61
|Qualifying trust preferred securities
|44,819
|45,317
|Preferred stock
|141,000
|141,000
|
Estimated Tier 1 common equity (8)(10)
|$
|582,851
|$
|464,726
|Divided by:
|
Estimated risk-weighted assets (regulatory) (8)(10)
|$
|6,797,170
|$
|5,752,981
|
Tier 1 common equity ratio (8)(10)
|8.6
|%
|8.1
|%
|December 31,
|December 31,
|2012
|2011
|(in thousands)
|Classified assets
|$
|294,519
|$
|292,628
|Divide:
|
Tier 1 capital (regulatory) (7)(10)
|768,670
|651,104
|Plus: Allowance for credit losses
|95,427
|99,170
|Total Tier 1 capital plus allowance for credit losses
|$
|864,097
|$
|750,274
|
Classified assets to Tier 1 capital plus allowance (9)(10)
|34
|%
|39
|%
|
(1)
|
We believe this non-GAAP ratio provides a critical metric with which to analyze and evaluate financial condition and capital strength.
|
(2)
|
We believe this non-GAAP ratio provides a critical metric with which to analyze and evaluate financial condition and capital strength.
|
(3)
|
We believe this non-GAAP ratio improves the comparability to other institutions that have not engaged in acquisitions that resulted in recorded goodwill and other intangibles.
|
(4)
|
We believe these non-GAAP measurements provide a useful indication of the cash generating capacity of the Company.
|
(5)
|
We believe this non-GAAP measurement is a key indicator of the earnings power of the Company, which is otherwise obscured by the asset quality issues.
|
(6)
|
We believe this non-GAAP ratio provides a useful metric to measure the operating efficiency of the Company.
|
(7)
|
Under the guidelines of the Federal Reserve and the FDIC in effect, Tier 1 capital consisted of common stock, retained earnings, non-cumulative perpetual preferred stock, trust preferred securities up to a certain limit, and minority interests in certain subsidiaries, less most other intangible assets.
|
(8)
|
Tier 1 common equity is often expressed as a percentage of risk-weighted assets. Under the risk-based capital framework, a bank's balance sheet assets and credit equivalent amounts of off-balance sheet items, are assigned to one of four broad risk categories. The aggregated dollar amount in each category is then multiplied by the risk weighting assigned to that category. The resulting weighted values from each of the four categories are added together and this sum is the risk-weighted assets total that, as adjusted, comprises the denominator (risk-weighted assets) to determine the Tier 1 capital ratio. Adjustments are made to Tier 1 capital to arrive at Tier 1 common equity. Tier 1 common equity is divided by the risk-weighted assets to determine the Tier 1 common equity ratio. We believe this non-GAAP ratio with which to analyze and evaluate financial condition and capital strength.
|
(9)
|
We believe this non-GAAP ratio provides a critical regulatory metric in which to analyze asset quality.
|
(10)
|
Preliminary until Call Reports are filed.
