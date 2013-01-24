Western Alliance Reports Fourth Quarter 2012 Net Income of $32.1 Million, or $0.37 Per Share; Full Year Net Income of $72.8 Million, or $0.83 Per Share

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Western Alliance Bancorporation WAL announced today its financial results for the fourth quarter 2012.

Fourth Quarter 2012 Highlights:

Net income of $32.1 million, an increase of 107.1% compared to $15.5 million for the third quarter 2012 and more than quadruple compared to $7.1 million for the fourth quarter 2011

Net income of $18.9 million for the fourth quarter 2012, excluding $14.8 million net effect from certain transactions which include the effect of the bargain purchase gain on Western Liberty, $1.9 million of securities gains, $0.9 million net legal settlements, $5.6 million accrued disposition costs related to affinity credit card services, and $1.2 million large loan prepayment fee 2

Earnings per share of $0.37, compared to $0.18 per share for the third quarter 2012 and $0.07 per share in the fourth quarter 2011

Earnings per share of $0.22 for the fourth quarter 2012, excluding $0.15 per share net effect from certain transactions which include the effect of the bargain purchase gain on Western Liberty, $0.02 per share securities gains, $0.01 per share net legal settlements, $0.04 per share accrued disposition cost related to affinity credit card services and $0.01 per share for loan prepayment fee 2

Pre-tax, pre-provision operating earnings of $36.8 million, up from $33.4 million in third quarter 2012 and up 16.8% from $31.5 million in fourth quarter 2011 1

Net interest margin of 4.55% compared to 4.41% in the third quarter of 2012 and 4.51% in the fourth quarter 2011

Total loans of $5.71 billion, up $376 million from September 30, 2012, and up $929 million from December 31, 2011, including $91 million increase from acquisition of Western Liberty Bancorp in October 2012

Total deposits of $6.46 billion, up $293 million from September 30, 2012, and up $797 million from December 31, 2011, including $117 million increase from acquisition of Western Liberty Bancorp

Nonperforming assets (nonaccrual loans and repossessed assets) decreased to 2.4% of total assets from 2.7% in third quarter 2012 and from 2.6% in fourth quarter 2011

Net loan charge-offs (annualized) to average loans outstanding increased to 0.99% from 0.70% in the third quarter 2012, including 0.19% percent for the write down of the affinity credit card portfolio to fair value

Tier I Leverage capital of 10.1% and Total Risk-Based Capital ratio of 12.6%, compared to 9.8% and 12.6% a year ago

Total equity of $759.6 million, up $61.6 million from September 30, 2012, and up $122.9 million from December 31, 2011

Acquisition of Western Liberty Bancorp increased total assets by $195.5 million and bargain purchase gain of $17.6 million. Pursuant to accounting guidance acquired net assets are reflected at estimated fair value. The estimated fair value of certain net assets are preliminary and subject to a measurement period adjustment.

Financial Performance

“2012 was a great year for our Company,” said Robert Sarver, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Western Alliance Bancorporation. “Quarter after quarter, we achieved high quality loan growth, consistently funded by low-cost core deposits. Meanwhile, our asset quality ratios and operating efficiency improved as well. This strong performance culminated in an exceptional fourth quarter in which we augmented our strong organic growth with the successful acquisition of Western Liberty Bancorp, helping to propel our earnings to $32 million.”

Sarver continued, “This strong finish to 2012, delivered by our team at Western Alliance, has given us powerful momentum as we head into 2013.”

Ken Vecchione, President and Chief Operating Officer, added, “In 2012, our Company again executed its growth strategy by reporting double-digit top line revenue growth for the third consecutive year, and growth in operating revenue as it has every year since it went public in 2005. This rising revenue, when coupled with our lower credit costs and increased efficiency, has given us considerable leverage to drive earnings per share higher, as we did to 83 cents last year.”

Western Alliance Bancorporation reported net income of $32.1 million, or $0.37 per share, in the fourth quarter 2012 including a $0.5 million charge from repossessed assets valuations/sales, $2.7 million of merger/restructure charges, a $17.6 million bargain purchase gain from the acquisition of Western Liberty Bancorp, and $1.9 million gains from securities.

Full year net income was $72.8 million compared to $31.5 million in 2011. Full year earnings per share were $0.83 compared to $0.19 for 2011.

Total loans increased $376 million to $5.71 billion at December 31, 2012 from $5.33 billion on September 30, 2012. This increase was primarily driven by growth in commercial and industrial loans and commercial real estate loans. Loans increased $929 million, 19.4 percent from December 31, 2011.

Total deposits increased $293 million to $6.46 billion at December 31, 2012 from $6.16 billion at September 30, 2012, with growth in all account types primarily in certificates of deposits and non-interest-bearing demand. Deposits increased $797 million, or 14.1 percent from December 31, 2011.

Income Statement

Net interest income of $77.5 million in the fourth quarter 2012, an increase of 7.8 percent compared to the third quarter 2012 and 12.7 percent compared to the fourth quarter 2011. The Company's net interest margin in the fourth quarter 2012 was 4.55 percent compared to 4.41 percent in the third quarter 2012 and 4.51 percent in the fourth quarter 2011.

Operating non-interest income was $5.1 million for the fourth quarter 2012, a decrease from $5.4 million for the third quarter of 2012 and $5.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2011.1

Net revenue was $82.5 million for the fourth quarter 2012, up from $77.3 million for the third quarter of 2012 and an increase of 11.0 percent from $74.3 million for the fourth quarter 2011.1

Operating non-interest expense was $45.8 million for the fourth quarter 2012, compared to $43.9 million for the third quarter of 2012 and $42.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2011.1 The Company's operating efficiency ratio on a tax equivalent basis was 53.5 percent for the fourth quarter 2012, improved from 56.5 percent for the fourth quarter 2011.1

The Company had 982 full-time equivalent employees December 31, 2012, compared to 942 one year ago.

A key performance metric for the Company is its pre-tax, pre-provision operating earnings, which it defines as net operating revenue less its operating non-interest expense. For the fourth quarter 2012, the Company's performance on this metric was $36.8 million, up from $33.4 million in the third quarter 2012 and $31.5 million in the fourth quarter 2011.1

The provision for credit losses was $11.5 million for the fourth quarter 2012, compared to $8.9 million for the third quarter 2012. The provision for the fourth quarter of 2011 was $13.1 million. Net loan charge-offs in the fourth quarter 2012 were $13.5 million, or 0.99 percent of average loans (annualized), up from 0.70 percent of average loans (annualized) for the third quarter 2012. Net charge-offs for the fourth quarter 2011 were $14.1 million, or 1.24% of average loans (annualized).

Nonaccrual loans decreased $16.5 million to $104.7 million during the quarter. Loans past due 90 days and still accruing interest totaled $1.4 million at December 31, 2012, down from $1.7 million at September 30, 2012 and from $2.6 million at December 31, 2011. Loans past due 30-89 days, still accruing interest totaled $16.6 million at quarter end, up from $10.2 million at September 30, 2012 and from $13.7 million at December 31, 2011.

Classified assets to Tier I capital plus allowance for credit losses, a common regulatory measure of asset quality, improved to 34 percent at December 31, 2012 from 39 percent at December 31, 2011.1

Net loss on sales and valuation of repossessed assets (primarily other real estate) was $0.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2012 compared to $0.1 million for the third quarter 2012 and $7.7 million in the fourth quarter 2011. At December 31, 2012, other repossessed assets were valued at $77 million compared to $78 million at September 30, 2012 and $89 million one year ago.

During the quarter, the Company completed its acquisition of Western Liberty Bancorp, which increased assets, loans and deposits by $195 million, $91 million, and $117 million, respectively, and recorded a gain on bargain purchase of $17.6 million. The Company issued 3.0 million shares in conjunction with closing this transaction.

The Company transferred its remaining $34 million in affinity credit card receivables to loans held for sale during the quarter and recognized a loan charge-off of $2.6 million in a markdown to fair value. Disposition costs of $1.6 million (net of tax) were also recognized in discontinued operations.

Balance Sheet

Gross loans totaled $5.71 billion at December 31, 2012, an increase of $376 million from September 30, 2012 and an increase of $929 million from $4.78 billion at December 31, 2011. At December 31, 2012, the allowance for credit losses was 1.67 percent of total loans down from 1.83 percent at September 30, 2012 and 2.07 percent at December 31, 2011.

Deposits totaled $6.46 billion at December 31, 2012, an increase of $293 million from $6.16 billion at September 30, 2012 and an increase of $797 million from $5.66 billion at December 31, 2011.

Non-interest bearing deposits increased $92 million to $1.93 billion at December 31, 2012 from September 30, 2012 and increased $375 million from $1.56 billion at December 31, 2011. Non-interest bearing deposits comprised 29.9 percent of total deposits at December 31, 2012, compared to 27.5 percent a year ago. At December 31, 2012, the Company's loans were 88.5 percent of deposits compared to 86.5 percent at September 30, 2012 and 84.5 percent at December 31, 2011.

Stockholders' equity at December 31, 2012 increased to $759.6 million from $698.0 million at September 30, 2012, of which $32 million was due to the issuance of shares to complete the Western Liberty Bancorp acquisition. At December 31, 2012, tangible common equity was 7.8 percent of tangible assets1 and total risk-based capital was 12.6 percent of risk-weighted assets.

Total assets increased to $7.62 billion at December 31, 2012 from $7.40 billion at September 30, 2012 and increased 11.4 percent from $6.84 billion at December 31, 2011.

Operating Unit Highlights

Bank of Nevada reported that loans increased by $122 million during the fourth quarter of 2012, and increased $324 million during the last 12 months to $2.18 billion at December 31, 2012. Deposits increased by $161 million in the fourth quarter of 2012 and $192 million over the last twelve months to $2.57 billion. This growth was mostly due to the acquisition of Service 1st Bank of Nevada (former subsidiary of Western Liberty merged into Bank of Nevada). Net income for Bank of Nevada was $7.6 million for the fourth quarter 2012, compared with net income of $5.8 million for the third quarter of 2012 and net income of $1.2 million during the fourth quarter 2011.

Western Alliance Bank (doing business as Alliance Bank of Arizona and First Independent Bank) reported loan growth of $166 million during the fourth quarter 2012 and $392 million during the last 12 months to $2.04 billion. Deposits increased $74 million in the fourth quarter and $347 million during the last 12 months to $2.22 billion. Net income for Western Alliance Bank was $10.4 million during the fourth quarter 2012 compared with net income of $8.8 million during the third quarter of 2012 and net income of $5.6 million during the fourth quarter 2011.

The Torrey Pines Bank segment, which excludes discontinued operations, reported that loans increased $78 million during the fourth quarter 2012 and $189 million during the last 12 months to $1.51 billion. Deposits increased $65 million in the fourth quarter 2012 and $263 million over the last 12 months to $1.68 billion. Net income for Torrey Pines Bank was $5.2 million during the fourth quarter 2012 compared with net income of $6.4 million for the third quarter of 2012 and net income of $5.9 million during the fourth quarter 2011.

The other segment reported loans increased during the fourth quarter 2012 by $11 million as the result of the acquisition of Las Vegas Sunset Properties (former subsidiary of Western Liberty, now a subsidiary of Western Alliance Bancorporation) and increased $24 million during the last 12 months.

Attached to this press release is summarized financial information for the quarter ended December 31, 2012.

Subsequent Event

On January 18, 2013, the Company's Western Alliance Bank subsidiary executed a definitive agreement to acquire Centennial Bank, located in Fountain Valley, California, for $57.5 million in cash, distribution of specified loans and assumption of Centennial Bank's transactional expenses up to $1.0 million. Subject to bankruptcy court and regulatory approval, the transaction is expected to close in the late first quarter 2013. The Company expects the acquisition to be accretive to its earnings per share.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation is the parent company of Bank of Nevada, Western Alliance Bank doing business as Alliance Bank of Arizona and First Independent Bank, and Torrey Pines Bank. These dynamic organizations provide a broad array of deposit and credit services to clients in Nevada, Arizona and California. Staffed with experienced financial professionals, these organizations deliver a broader product array and larger credit capacity than community banks, yet are empowered to be more responsive to customers' needs than larger institutions. Additional investor information can be accessed on the Investor Relations page of the company's website, www.westernalliancebancorp.com.

Western Alliance Bancorporation and Subsidiaries Summary Consolidated Financial Data Unaudited At or for the Three Months For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, Ended December 31, 2012 2011 Change % 2012 2011 Change % Selected Balance Sheet Data: (dollars in millions) Total assets $ 7,622.6 $ 6,844.5 11.4 % Loans, net of deferred fees 5,709.3 4,780.1 19.4 Securities and money market investments 1,236.6 1,490.5 (17.0 ) Total deposits 6,455.2 5,658.5 14.1 Borrowings 272.7 476.9 (42.8 ) Junior subordinated debt 36.2 37.0 (2.2 ) Stockholders' equity 759.6 636.7 19.3 Selected Income Statement Data: (dollars in thousands) Interest income $ 84,343 $ 76,846 9.8 % $ 318,295 $ 296,591 7.3 % Interest expense 6,888 8,147 (15.5 ) 28,032 38,923 (28.0 ) Net interest income 77,455 68,699 12.7 290,263 257,668 12.6 Provision for loan losses 11,501 13,076 (12.0 ) 46,844 46,188 1.4 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 65,954 55,623 18.6 243,419 211,480 15.1 Non-interest income 24,463 4,948 394.4 44,726 34,457 29.8 Non-interest expense 48,989 50,963 (3.9 ) 188,860 195,598 (3.4 ) Income from continuing operations before income taxes 41,428 9,608 331.2 99,285 50,339 97.2 Income tax expense 7,509 2,011 273.4 23,961 16,849 42.2 Income from continuing operations 33,919 7,597 346.5 75,324 33,490 124.9 % Loss on discontinued operations, net (1,804 ) (496 ) (263.7 ) (2,490 ) (1,996 ) Net income $ 32,115 $ 7,101 352.3 % $ 72,834 $ 31,494 Diluted net income per common share from continuing operations $ 0.39 $ 0.07 $ 0.86 $ 0.21 Diluted net loss per common share from discontinued operations, net of tax $ (0.02 ) $ (0.01 ) $ (0.03 ) $ (0.02 ) Diluted net income per common share $ 0.37 $ 0.07 428.6 % $ 0.83 $ 0.19 342.2 % Common Share Data: Diluted net income per common share $ 0.37 $ 0.07 428.6 % $ 0.83 $ 0.19 342.2 % Book value per common share $ 7.15 $ 6.02 18.8 % Tangible book value per share, net of tax (1) $ 6.84 $ 5.63 21.4 % Average shares outstanding (in thousands): Basic 84,416 81,026 4.2 82,285 80,909 1.7 Diluted 85,152 81,368 4.7 82,912 81,183 2.1 Common shares outstanding 86,465 82,362 5.0

Western Alliance Bancorporation and Subsidiaries Summary Consolidated Financial Data (continued) Unaudited At or for the Three Months For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, Ended December 31, 2012 2011 Change % 2012 2011 Change % (in thousands, except per share data) Selected Performance Ratios: Return on average assets (1) 1.68 % 0.42 % 300.0 % 1.01 % 0.49 % 106.1 % Return on average stockholders' equity (1) 17.03 4.34 292.4 10.54 4.99 111.2 Net interest margin (1) 4.55 4.51 0.9 4.49 4.37 2.7 Net interest spread 4.37 4.30 1.6 4.31 4.12 4.6 Efficiency ratio - tax equivalent basis (2) 53.48 56.49 (5.3 ) 55.39 59.46 (6.9 ) Loan to deposit ratio 88.45 84.48 4.7 Capital Ratios: Tangible equity (2) 9.6 % 8.8 % 8.9 % Tangible common equity (2) 7.8 6.8 14.8 Tier one common equity (2) 8.6 8.1 5.9 Tier 1 Leverage ratio (3) 10.1 9.8 3.1 Tier 1 Risk Based Capital (3) 11.3 11.3 0.0 Total Risk Based Capital (3) 12.6 12.6 0.0 Asset Quality Ratios: Net charge-offs to average loans outstanding (1) 0.99 % 1.24 % (20.2 ) % 0.99 % 1.32 % (25.0 ) % Nonaccrual loans to gross loans 1.83 1.89 (3.2 ) Nonaccrual loans and repossessed assets to total assets 2.39 2.62 (8.8 ) Loans past due 90 days and still accruing to total loans 0.02 0.05 (60.0 ) Allowance for credit losses to loans 1.67 2.07 (19.3 ) Allowance for credit losses to nonaccrual loans 91.13 109.71 (16.9 )

Western Alliance Bancorporation and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Income Statements Unaudited Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2012 2011 2012 2011 Interest income: (dollars in thousands) Loans $ 75,303 $ 67,102 $ 280,985 $ 261,443 Investment securities 8,794 9,591 36,802 34,419 Federal funds sold and other 246 153 508 729 Total interest income 84,343 76,846 318,295 296,591 Interest expense: Deposits 3,890 5,549 16,794 27,977 Customer repurchase agreements 35 73 194 336 Borrowings 2,493 2,053 9,116 8,282 Junior subordinated debt 470 472 1,928 2,328 Total interest expense 6,888 8,147 28,032 38,923 Net interest income 77,455 68,699 290,263 257,668 Provision for credit losses 11,501 13,076 46,844 46,188 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 65,954 55,623 243,419 211,480 Non-interest income: Unrealized gains (losses) on assets/liabilities measured at fair value, net (48 ) (626 ) 653 5,621 Securities impairment charges - - - (226 ) Gains on sales of investment securities, net 1,447 (28 ) 3,949 4,798 Service charges 2,438 2,238 9,452 9,102 Bank owned life insurance 1,080 1,177 4,439 5,372 Amortization of affordable housing investments (1,069 ) - (1,779 ) - Bargain purchase gain from acquisition 17,562 - 17,562 - Other 3,053 2,187 10,450 9,790 24,463 4,948 44,726 34,457 Non-interest expenses: Salaries and employee benefits 26,885 24,021 105,044 93,140 Occupancy 4,769 4,948 18,815 19,972 Net loss on sales and valuations of repossessed assets 529 7,702 4,207 24,592 Insurance 2,188 2,166 8,511 11,045 Loan and repossessed asset expenses 2,102 1,661 6,675 8,126 Legal, professional and director's fees 1,849 2,039 8,229 7,678 Marketing 1,546 1,294 5,607 4,676 Data Processing 2,071 895 5,749 3,566 Intangible amortization 596 889 3,256 3,559 Customer service 678 716 2,604 3,336 Merger/restructure expense 2,706 482 2,819 1,564 Goodwill and intangible impairment - - 3,435 - Other 3,070 4,150 13,909 14,344 48,989 50,963 188,860 195,598 Income from continuing operations before income taxes 41,428 9,608 99,285 50,339 Income tax expense 7,509 2,011 23,961 16,849 Income from continuing operations 33,919 7,597 75,324 33,490 Loss from discontinued operations net of tax benefit (1,804 ) (496 ) (2,490 ) (1,996 ) Net income 32,115 7,101 72,834 31,494 Preferred stock dividends 353 1,781 3,793 7,033 Accretion on preferred stock discount - - - 9,173 Net income available to common stockholders $ 31,762 $ 5,320 $ 69,041 $ 15,288 Diluted net income per share $ 0.37 $ 0.07 $ 0.83 $ 0.19

Western Alliance Bancorporation and Subsidiaries Five Quarter Condensed Consolidated Income Statements Unaudited Three Months Ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 2012 2012 2012 2012 2011 Interest income: (in thousands, except per share data) Loans $ 75,303 $ 69,580 $ 68,342 $ 67,760 $ 67,102 Investment securities 8,794 9,034 9,389 9,585 9,591 Federal funds sold and other 246 55 115 92 153 Total interest income 84,343 78,669 77,846 77,437 76,846 Interest expense: Deposits 3,890 3,974 4,168 4,762 5,549 Borrowings and customer repurchase agreements 2,528 2,262 2,386 2,134 2,126 Junior subordinated debt 470 487 487 484 472 Total interest expense 6,888 6,723 7,041 7,380 8,147 Net interest income 77,455 71,946 70,805 70,057 68,699 Provision for credit losses 11,501 8,932 13,330 13,081 13,076 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 65,954 63,014 57,475 56,976 55,623 Non-interest income: Mark-to-market gains (losses), net (48 ) 470 564 (333 ) (626 ) Gains on sales of investment securities, net 1,447 1,031 1,110 361 (28 ) Service charges 2,438 2,412 2,317 2,285 2,238 Bank owned life insurance 1,080 1,116 1,120 1,123 1,177 Amortization of affordable housing investments (1,069 ) (651 ) (59 ) - - Bargain purchase gain from acquisition 17,562 - - - - Other 3,053 2,604 2,345 2,448 2,187 24,463 6,982 7,397 5,884 4,948 Non-interest expenses: Salaries and employee benefits 26,885 25,500 25,995 26,664 24,021 Occupancy 4,769 4,655 4,669 4,722 4,948 Insurance 2,188 2,121 2,152 2,050 2,166 Loan and repossessed asset expenses 2,102 1,236 1,653 1,684 1,661 Net loss on sales and valuations of repossessed assets 529 126 901 2,651 7,702 Legal, professional and director's fees 1,849 2,291 2,517 1,572 2,039 Marketing 1,546 1,231 1,459 1,371 1,294 Intangible amortization 596 880 890 890 889 Customer service 678 653 682 591 716 Data Processing 2,071 1,390 1,293 995 895 Merger/restructure expense 2,706 113 - - 482 Goodwill and intangible impairment - 3,435 - - - Other 3,070 3,912 3,220 3,707 4,150 48,989 47,543 45,431 46,897 50,963 Income from continuing operations before income taxes 41,428 22,453 19,441 15,963 9,608 Income tax expense 7,509 6,752 5,259 4,441 2,011 Income from continuing operations $ 33,919 $ 15,701 $ 14,182 $ 11,522 $ 7,597 Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax (1,804 ) (243 ) (221 ) (222 ) (496 ) Net income $ 32,115 $ 15,458 $ 13,961 $ 11,300 $ 7,101 Preferred stock dividends 353 352 1,325 1,763 1,781 Net Income available to common stockholders $ 31,762 $ 15,106 $ 12,636 $ 9,537 $ 5,320 Diluted net income per share $ 0.37 $ 0.18 $ 0.15 $ 0.12 $ 0.07

Western Alliance Bancorporation and Subsidiaries Five Quarter Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets Unaudited December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 2012 2012 2012 2012 2011 Assets: (in millions) Cash and due from banks $ 204.6 $ 168.1 $ 178.9 $ 179.8 $ 155.0 Securities purchased under agreement to resell - 139.8 - - - Cash and cash equivalents 204.6 307.9 178.9 179.8 155.0 Securities and money market investments 1,236.6 1,338.9 1,401.5 1,423.2 1,490.5 Loans held for sale 31.1 - - - - Loans held for investment: Commercial 1,947.8 1,756.0 1,573.6 1,436.5 1,336.6 Commercial real estate - owner occupied 1,396.8 1,331.3 1,310.3 1,289.9 1,252.2 Construction and land development 394.3 379.8 360.6 347.7 381.7 Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied 1,505.6 1,407.1 1,440.4 1,365.6 1,301.2 Residential real estate 407.9 408.4 430.4 434.5 443.0 Consumer 31.8 56.6 55.8 58.7 72.5 Deferred fees, net (6.0 ) (6.3 ) (6.3 ) (6.7 ) (7.1 ) 5,678.2 5,332.9 5,164.8 4,926.2 4,780.1 Allowance for credit losses (95.4 ) (97.4 ) (97.5 ) (98.1 ) (99.2 ) Loans, net 5,582.8 5,235.5 5,067.3 4,828.1 4,680.9 Premises and equipment, net 107.9 106.9 106.9 105.1 105.5 Other repossessed assets 77.2 78.2 77.0 81.4 89.1 Bank owned life insurance 138.3 137.3 136.1 135.0 133.9 Goodwill and other intangibles 29.8 29.0 34.0 34.8 35.7 Other assets 214.3 169.9 161.9 137.9 153.9 Total assets $ 7,622.6 $ 7,403.6 $ 7,163.6 $ 6,925.3 $ 6,844.5 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity: Liabilities: Deposits: Non-interest bearing demand deposits $ 1,933.2 $ 1,840.8 $ 1,842.1 $ 1,757.7 $ 1,558.2 Interest bearing: Demand 582.3 514.7 540.6 527.2 482.7 Savings and money market 2,573.5 2,541.2 2,438.4 2,224.1 2,166.6 Time certificates 1,366.2 1,265.3 1,180.3 1,390.1 1,451.0 Total deposits 6,455.2 6,162.0 6,001.4 5,899.1 5,658.5 Customer repurchase agreements 79.0 73.1 86.9 114.4 123.6 Total customer funds 6,534.2 6,235.1 6,088.3 6,013.5 5,782.1 Securities sold short - 138.3 - - - Borrowings 193.7 223.6 303.5 193.4 353.3 Junior subordinated debt 36.2 36.2 36.7 37.3 37.0 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 98.9 72.4 63.0 27.0 35.4 Total liabilities 6,863.0 6,705.6 6,491.5 6,271.2 6,207.8 Stockholders' Equity Common stock and additional paid-in capital 784.9 751.1 748.1 746.2 743.8 Preferred Stock 141.0 141.0 141.0 141.0 141.0 Accumulated deficit (174.5 ) (206.2 ) (221.3 ) (234.0 ) (243.5 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 8.2 12.1 4.3 0.9 (4.6 ) Total stockholders' equity 759.6 698.0 672.1 654.1 636.7 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 7,622.6 $ 7,403.6 $ 7,163.6 $ 6,925.3 $ 6,844.5

Western Alliance Bancorporation and Subsidiaries Changes in the Allowance For Credit Losses Unaudited Three Months Ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 2012 2012 2012 2012 2011 (in thousands) Balance, beginning of period $ 97,410 $ 97,512 $ 98,122 $ 99,170 $ 100,216 Provision for credit losses 11,501 8,932 13,330 13,081 13,076 Recoveries of loans previously charged-off: Construction and land development 2,033 567 217 86 354 Commercial real estate 397 633 561 1,705 755 Residential real estate 313 153 274 340 179 Commercial and industrial 372 501 1,417 777 603 Consumer 63 38 214 38 64 Total recoveries 3,178 1,892 2,683 2,946 1,955 Loans charged-off: Construction and land development 405 2,315 3,185 5,087 3,155 Commercial real estate 7,143 1,470 5,641 4,912 9,244 Residential real estate 1,307 2,242 2,094 1,420 1,895 Commercial and industrial 4,654 4,100 4,933 3,654 1,004 Consumer (1) 3,153 799 770 2,002 779 Total loans charged-off 16,662 10,926 16,623 17,075 16,077 Net loans charged-off 13,484 9,034 13,940 14,129 14,122 Balance, end of period $ 95,427 $ 97,410 $ 97,512 $ 98,122 $ 99,170 Net charge-offs (annualized) to average loans outstanding 0.99 % 0.70 % 1.11 % 1.18 % 1.24 % Allowance for credit losses to gross loans 1.67 1.83 1.89 1.99 2.07 Nonaccrual loans $ 104,716 $ 121,238 $ 104,324 $ 103,486 $ 90,392 Repossessed assets 77,247 78,234 76,994 81,445 89,104 Loans past due 90 days, still accruing 1,388 1,710 795 1,011 2,589 Loans past due 30 to 89 days, still accruing 16,565 10,181 13,848 12,040 13,731 Classified loans on accrual 112,637 116,841 135,913 98,170 112,147 Watch loans 103,550 97,681 91,924 132,829 147,112

Western Alliance Bancorporation and Subsidiaries Analysis of Average Balances, Yields and Rates Unaudited Three Months Ended December 31, 2012 (2) 2011 Average Balance Interest Average Yield/ Cost Average Balance Interest Average Yield/ Cost Interest earning assets ($ in millions) ($ in thousands) ($ in millions) ($ in thousands) Investment securities (1) $ 1,329.3 $ 8,794 3.25 % $ 1,452.8 $ 9,591 3.01 % Federal funds sold and other 1.3 1 0.28 % 2.4 - 0.00 % Loans (1) 5,450.0 75,303 5.60 % 4,557.0 67,102 5.84 % Short term investments 267.1 14 0.02 % 125.1 127 0.40 % Investment in restricted stock 32.0 231 2.89 % 34.1 26 0.30 % Total interest earning assets 7,079.7 84,343 4.94 % 6,171.4 76,846 5.03 % Non-interest earning assets Cash and due from banks 121.2 113.4 Allowance for credit losses (99.1 ) (100.8 ) Bank owned life insurance 137.6 133.1 Other assets 364.0 351.9 Total assets $ 7,603.4 $ 6,669.0 Interest-bearing liabilities Interest-bearing deposits: Interest-bearing transaction accounts $ 528.1 $ 301 0.23 % $ 475.8 $ 333 0.28 % Savings and money market 2,539.8 1,973 0.31 % 2,174.4 2,431 0.44 % Time certificates of deposit 1,406.9 1,616 0.46 % 1,463.9 2,785 0.75 % Total interest-bearing deposits 4,474.8 3,890 0.35 % 4,114.1 5,549 0.54 % Borrowings 299.6 2,528 3.38 % 266.8 2,126 3.16 % Junior subordinated debt 36.2 470 5.19 % 36.4 472 5.14 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 4,810.6 6,888 0.57 % 4,417.3 8,147 0.73 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 1,948.4 1,575.0 Other liabilities 94.4 27.9 Stockholders' equity 750.0 648.8 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 7,603.4 $ 6,669.0 Net interest income and margin $ 77,455 4.55 % $ 68,699 4.51 % Net interest spread 4.37 % 4.30 %

Western Alliance Bancorporation and Subsidiaries Analysis of Average Balances, Yields and Rates Unaudited Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2012 (2) 2011 Average Balance Interest Average Yield/ Cost Average Balance Interest Average Yield/ Cost Interest earning Assets ($ in millions) ($ in thousands) ($ in millions) ($ in thousands) Investment securities (1) $ 1,385.3 $ 36,802 3.17 % $ 1,307.1 $ 34,419 2.86 % Federal funds sold & other 0.6 2 0.33 % 0.9 1 0.11 % Loans (1) 5,110.2 280,985 5.55 % 4,373.5 261,443 5.98 % Short term investments 155.8 140 0.09 % 247.0 629 0.25 % Investment in restricted stock 33.1 366 1.11 % 35.6 99 0.28 % Total interest earnings assets 6,685.0 318,295 4.91 % 5,964.1 296,591 5.02 % Non-interest earning assets Cash and due from banks 116.9 119.5 Allowance for credit losses (98.9 ) (105.9 ) Bank owned life insurance 136.0 131.6 Other assets 354.4 377.1 Total assets $ 7,193.4 $ 6,486.4 Interest-bearing liabilities Interest-bearing deposits: Interest bearing transaction accounts $ 515.3 $ 1,220 0.24 % $ 478.3 $ 1,759 0.37 % Savings and money market 2,371.5 8,088 0.34 % 2,105.3 12,858 0.61 % Time certificates of deposits 1,359.5 7,486 0.55 % 1,460.7 13,360 0.91 % Total interest-bearing deposits 4,246.3 16,794 0.40 % 4,044.3 27,977 0.69 % Borrowings 369.0 9,310 2.52 % 234.8 8,618 3.67 % Junior subordinated debt 36.8 1,928 5.24 % 41.3 2,328 5.64 % Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 4,652.1 28,032 0.60 % $ 4,320.4 38,923 0.90 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 1,788.3 1,509.4 Other liabilities 62.0 25.3 Stockholders' equity 691.0 631.3 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 7,193.4 $ 6,486.4 Net interest income and margin $ 290,263 4.49 % $ 257,668 4.37 % Net interest spread 4.31 % 4.12 %

Western Alliance Bancorporation and Subsidiaries Operating Segment Results Unaudited Inter- segment Consoli- Bank Western Torrey elimi- dated of Nevada Alliance Bank Pines Bank* Other nations Company At December 31, 2012 (dollars in millions) Assets $ 3,029.1 $ 2,565.1 $ 2,019.8 $ 902.0 $ (893.4 ) $ 7,622.6 Held for sale loans - - 31.1 - - 31.1 Gross loans and deferred fees, net 2,183.3 2,037.1 1,477.1 23.5 (42.8 ) 5,678.2 Less: Allowance for credit losses (58.2 ) (21.3 ) (15.6 ) (0.3 ) - (95.4 ) Net loans 2,125.1 2,015.8 1,461.5 23.2 (42.8 ) 5,582.8 Goodwill 23.2 - - - - 23.2 Deposits 2,569.1 2,224.2 1,679.3 - (17.4 ) 6,455.2 FHLB advances and other - 25.0 95.0 - - 120.0 Stockholders' equity 378.2 224.0 169.1 780.9 (792.6 ) 759.6 No. of branches 12 16 12 - - 40 No. of FTE 400 254 233 95 - 982 Three Months Ended December 31, 2012: (in thousands) Net interest income $ 30,127 $ 26,745 $ 22,247 $ (1,664 ) $ - $ 77,455 Provision for credit losses 6,532 1,369 3,300 300 - 11,501 Net interest income (loss) after provision for credit losses 23,595 25,376 18,947 (1,964 ) - 65,954 Non-interest income (1) 5,269 1,546 763 19,959 (3,074 ) 24,463 Non-interest expense (18,616 ) (13,155 ) (11,349 ) (8,943 ) 3,074 (48,989 ) Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes 10,248 13,767 8,361 9,052 - 41,428 Income tax expense (benefit) 2,692 3,349 3,146 (1,678 ) - 7,509 Income (loss) from continuing operations 7,556 10,418 5,215 10,730 - 33,919 Loss from discontinued operations, net - - - (1,804 ) - (1,804 ) Net income (loss) $ 7,556 $ 10,418 $ 5,215 $ 8,926 $ - $ 32,115 Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2012: (in thousands) Net interest income $ 113,181 $ 98,309 $ 86,653 $ (7,880 ) $ - $ 290,263 Provision for credit losses 35,378 2,584 8,582 300 - 46,844 Net interest income (loss) after provision for credit losses 77,803 95,725 78,071 (8,180 ) - 243,419 Non-interest income (1) 16,401 6,566 3,875 29,684 (11,800 ) 44,726 Non-interest expense (72,052 ) (49,141 ) (44,841 ) (34,626 ) 11,800 (188,860 ) Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes 22,152 53,150 37,105 (13,122 ) - 99,285 Income tax expense (benefit) 4,033 16,380 14,401 (10,853 ) - 23,961 Income (loss) from continuing operations 18,119 36,770 22,704 (2,269 ) - 75,324 Loss from discontinued operations, net - - - (2,490 ) - (2,490 ) Net income (loss) $ 18,119 $ 36,770 $ 22,704 $ (4,759 ) $ - $ 72,834

Western Alliance Bancorporation and Subsidiaries Operating Segment Results Unaudited Inter- segment Consoli- Bank Western Torrey elimi- dated of Nevada Alliance Bank Pines Bank* Other nations Company At December 31, 2011 (dollars in millions) Assets $ 2,877.6 $ 2,234.7 $ 1,728.4 $ 762.3 $ (758.5 ) $ 6,844.5 Gross loans and deferred fees, net 1,859.1 1,644.9 1,318.9 - (42.8 ) 4,780.1 Less: Allowance for credit losses (61.0 ) (21.7 ) (16.5 ) - - (99.2 ) Net loans 1,798.1 1,623.2 1,302.4 - (42.8 ) 4,680.9 Goodwill 23.2 - - 2.7 - 25.9 Deposits 2,377.3 1,877.5 1,416.8 - (13.1 ) 5,658.5 FHLB advances and other 115.0 55.0 110.0 - - 280.0 Stockholders' equity 320.8 192.7 152.8 644.0 (673.6 ) 636.7 No. of branches 11 16 12 - - 39 No. of FTE 405 222 214 101 - 942 Three Months Ended December 31, 2011: (in thousands) Net interest income $ 27,734 $ 22,499 $ 20,554 $ (2,088 ) $ - $ 68,699 Provision for credit losses 9,000 3,470 606 - - 13,076 Net interest income (loss) after provision for credit losses 18,734 19,029 19,948 (2,088 ) - 55,623 Non-interest income 3,450 1,491 1,028 1,248 (2,269 ) 4,948 Non-interest expense (21,159 ) (12,070 ) (10,970 ) (9,033 ) 2,269 (50,963 ) Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes 1,025 8,450 10,006 (9,873 ) - 9,608 Income tax expense (benefit) (142 ) 2,807 4,078 (4,732 ) - 2,011 Income (loss) from continuing operations 1,167 5,643 5,928 (5,141 ) - 7,597 Loss from discontinued operations, net - - - (496 ) - (496 ) Net income (loss) $ 1,167 $ 5,643 $ 5,928 $ (5,637 ) $ - $ 7,101 Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2011: (in thousands) Net interest income $ 107,316 $ 82,949 $ 76,143 $ (8,740 ) $ - $ 257,668 Provision for credit losses 29,623 10,076 6,489 - - 46,188 Net interest income (loss) after provision for credit losses 77,693 72,873 69,654 (8,740 ) - 211,480 Non-interest income 17,221 7,378 5,085 12,781 (8,008 ) 34,457 Non-interest expense (85,813 ) (49,517 ) (41,559 ) (26,717 ) 8,008 (195,598 ) Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes 9,101 30,734 33,180 (22,676 ) - 50,339 Income tax expense (benefit) 1,626 10,890 13,676 (9,343 ) - 16,849 Income (loss) from continuing operations 7,475 19,844 19,504 (13,333 ) - 33,490 Loss from discontinued operations, net - - - (1,996 ) - (1,996 ) Net income (loss) $ 7,475 $ 19,844 $ 19,504 $ (15,329 ) $ - $ 31,494

Western Alliance Bancorporation and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited) December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 2012 2012 2012 2012 2011 (dollars in thousands) Total stockholder's equity $ 759,616 $ 698,011 $ 672,120 $ 654,045 $ 636,683 Less: Goodwill and intangible assets 29,763 28,989 33,953 34,843 35,732 Total tangible stockholders' equity 729,853 669,022 638,167 619,202 600,951 Less: Preferred stock 141,000 141,000 141,000 141,000 141,000 Total tangible common equity 588,853 528,022 497,167 478,202 459,951 Add: Deferred tax 2,289 2,033 2,896 3,209 3,522 Total tangible common equity, net of tax $ 591,142 $ 530,055 $ 500,063 $ 481,411 $ 463,473 Total assets $ 7,622,637 $ 7,403,603 $ 7,163,572 $ 6,925,292 $ 6,844,541 Less: Goodwill and intangible assets 29,763 28,989 33,953 34,843 35,732 Tangible assets 7,592,874 7,374,614 7,129,619 6,890,449 6,808,809 Add: Deferred tax 2,289 2,033 2,896 3,209 3,522 Total tangible assets, net of tax $ 7,595,163 $ 7,376,647 $ 7,132,515 $ 6,893,658 $ 6,812,331 Tangible equity ratio (1) 9.6 % 9.1 % 8.9 % 9.0 % 8.8 % Tangible common equity ratio (2) 7.8 % 7.2 % 7.0 % 6.9 % 6.8 % Common shares outstanding 86,465 83,455 83,157 83,145 82,362 Tangible book value per share, net of tax (3) $ 6.84 $ 6.35 $ 6.01 $ 5.79 $ 5.63 Three Months Ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 2012 2012 2012 2012 2011 (in thousands) Total non-interest income $ 24,463 $ 6,982 $ 7,397 $ 5,884 $ 4,948 Less: Mark-to-market (losses) gains, net (48 ) 470 564 (333 ) (626 ) Gain on sale of subsidiary/non-controlling interest 116 776 - - - Bargain purchase gain from acquisition 17,562 - - - - Legal settlements 879 - - - - Mutual fund gains 483 - - - - Loss on LIHTC investments (1,069 ) (651 ) (59 ) - - Gains on sales of investment securities, net 1,447 1,031 1,110 361 (28 ) Total operating non-interest income 5,093 5,356 5,782 5,856 5,602 Add: net interest income 77,455 71,946 70,805 70,057 68,699 Net revenue (4) $ 82,548 $ 77,302 $ 76,587 $ 75,913 $ 74,301 Total non-interest expense $ 48,989 $ 47,543 $ 45,431 $ 46,897 $ 50,963 Less: Net loss (gain) on sales/valuations of repossessed assets 529 126 901 2,651 7,702 Merger/restructure 2,706 113 - - 482 Goodwill impairment - 3,435 - - - Total operating non-interest expense (4) $ 45,754 $ 43,869 $ 44,530 $ 44,246 $ 42,779 Net revenue $ 82,548 $ 77,302 $ 76,587 $ 75,913 $ 74,301 Less: Operating non-interest expense 45,754 43,869 44,530 44,246 42,779 Pre-tax, pre-provision operating earnings (5) $ 36,794 $ 33,433 $ 32,057 $ 31,667 $ 31,522

Western Alliance Bancorporation and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 2012 2012 2012 2012 2011 (in thousands) Total operating non-interest expense $ 45,754 $ 43,869 $ 44,530 $ 44,246 $ 42,779 Divided by: Total net interest income $ 77,455 $ 71,946 $ 70,805 $ 70,057 $ 68,699 Add: Tax equivalent interest adjustment 3,012 2,655 2,310 1,761 1,425 Operating non-interest income 5,093 5,356 5,782 5,856 5,602 $ 85,560 $ 79,957 $ 78,897 $ 77,674 $ 75,726 Efficiency ratio - tax equivalent basis (6) 53.5 % 54.9 % 56.4 % 57.0 % 56.5 % Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2012 2011 (in thousands) Total operating non-interest expense $ 178,399 $ 169,442 Divided by: Total net interest income $ 290,263 $ 257,668 Add: Tax equivalent interest adjustment 9,738 3,014 Operating non-interest income 22,087 24,264 $ 322,088 $ 284,946 Efficiency ratio - tax equivalent basis (6) 55.4 % 59.5 % Three Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2012 2011 (in thousands) Stockholder's equity $ 759,616 $ 636,683 Less: Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income 8,243 (4,593 ) Non-qualifying goodwill and intangibles 27,520 32,914 Other non-qualifying assets 2 3 Disallowed unrealized losses on equity securities - 2,572 Add: Qualifying trust preferred securities 44,819 45,317 Tier 1 capital (regulatory) (7)(10) 768,670 651,104 Less: Qualifying non-controlling interests - 61 Qualifying trust preferred securities 44,819 45,317 Preferred stock 141,000 141,000 Estimated Tier 1 common equity (8)(10) $ 582,851 $ 464,726 Divided by: Estimated risk-weighted assets (regulatory) (8)(10) $ 6,797,170 $ 5,752,981 Tier 1 common equity ratio (8)(10) 8.6 % 8.1 % December 31, December 31, 2012 2011 (in thousands) Classified assets $ 294,519 $ 292,628 Divide: Tier 1 capital (regulatory) (7)(10) 768,670 651,104 Plus: Allowance for credit losses 95,427 99,170 Total Tier 1 capital plus allowance for credit losses $ 864,097 $ 750,274 Classified assets to Tier 1 capital plus allowance (9)(10) 34 % 39 %