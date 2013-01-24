Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Is Seeking More Cash For The Shareholders Of Telanetix, Inc. (TNIX)

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities firm headquartered in New York City, is investigating the Board of Directors of Telanetix, Inc. (“Telanetix” or the “Company”) (OTC Markets: TNIX) for potential breaches of fiduciary duties in connection with their conduct related to the sale of the Company to Intermedia in an all-cash deal valued at approximately $55 million. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, Telanetix's stockholders will receive $7.40 in cash for each share of Telanetix's common stock they own.

The investigation focuses on whether Telanetix's Board of Directors breached their fiduciary duties to the Company's stockholders by failing to conduct an adequate and fair sales process prior to agreeing to this proposed transaction, whether and by how much this proposed transaction undervalues the Company to the detriment of Telanetix's shareholders.

