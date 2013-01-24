Kim Kardashian, Entrepreneur, Online Business Owner, Social Media Icon, and Celebrity To Be Keynote Speaker at Webfest Global Conference

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

DomainSponsor®, the online traffic monetization business of Oversee.net®, announced today that Kim Kardashian will be the keynote speaker at its Webfest GlobalTM conference to be held February 5-7, 2013 at the Fairmont Miramar Hotel in Santa Monica, California. The presentation will be in the form of a fireside chat, with Oversee.net CEO Debra Domeyer asking a series of questions related to Ms. Kardashian's current and future entrepreneurial endeavors.

The fireside chat will be held on Wednesday, February 6th from 11:00am-12:00pm. For details, visit http://webfestglobal.com/keynoter. Only registered Webfest Global conference attendees and sponsors will be allowed to attend this session.

The Kardashian Empire includes television shows, best-selling books, clothing and home line, DASH boutiques, fragrances and involvement in other businesses, such as ShoeDazzle.com where Kim is a company co-founder. Besides her entrepreneurial success, Kim Kardashian is an expert on social media with more than 17 million followers on Twitter as well as a growing Facebook following of over 12 million fans.

“We're excited to have Kim Kardashian as our keynoter this year,” said Debra Domeyer, CEO of Oversee.net. “The online entrepreneurs attending our conference face daily challenges trying to figure out how to leverage the Internet, social media and explosive mobile growth to attract online users and build their brands. As a highly successful entrepreneur, Kim will provide them with the kind of insights and inspiration they need to overcome these daily challenges and build more successful web and mobile businesses.”

About Webfest GlobalTM

Founded in 2006 by DomainSponsor®, the direct navigation traffic monetization division of Oversee.net, Webfest Global is a conference series that brings domain industry and online marketing professionals together to learn, network and do business. Content and speakers offer insights, tips and the latest best practices in areas such as web and mobile user acquisition and conversion, plus updates on how regulatory and ICANN policies impact domain name owners and brand marketers worldwide. Attendees include domain publishers, internet entrepreneurs and a wide range of online marketing executives and service providers. For more information, please visit http://webfestglobal.com.

About Oversee.net

Oversee.net® is a leader in online performance marketing. Using proprietary technology, it helps domain owners and advertisers acquire online customers. Its DomainSponsor.com business unit pioneered the monetization of direct navigation traffic in 2002 and now operates one of the largest PPC and CPV traffic networks in the world with over 250 million unique visitors per month. Oversee's owned and operated lead generation websites in the travel, retail and consumer finance verticals produce over 14 million high-converting leads per month for advertisers by providing users with the information they need to make smart purchase decisions. Oversee also owns Webfest GlobalTM, a conference series for domain investors and online marketing professionals. Headquartered in Los Angeles, Oversee has offices in New York City and Frankfurt, Germany. For more information, please visit http://oversee.net.