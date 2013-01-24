Woodcrick Provides Connectivity to Google Hotel Finder for Independent Hotel Group Heritage Hotels & Resorts, Inc.

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Woodcrick Ventures, Inc. has recently connected the Heritage Hotels & Resorts, Inc. independent hotel group to the highly publicized Google Hotel Price Ads program. This certified data feed enables Heritage Hotels & Resorts, Inc. to list their real-time prices and availability on Google search, Google Maps, Google+ Local and Google Hotel Finder, driving the Google user to land on the hotel's own website.

"We are excited that Heritage Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has chosen to be early leaders in the Google travel products offerings. The momentum is steadily building for Google channels and hotel-specific products to become the primary consumer resource for hotel research and booking, and we are thrilled to be setting up chain and independent hotels with direct connectivity,” said Craig Wingate, CEO of Woodcrick Ventures, Inc. “To date Google's Hotel Price Ads have been dominated by OTAs, and Woodcrick's agreement and launch with Heritage Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will allow their hotels to participate directly in these innovative new Google products.”

“The ability for us to be on a level playing field with the OTAs (Online Travel Agencies) is something that we have wanted for some time,” said Caryl Helsel, Vice President Revenue Strategies for Heritage. “This direct connectivity through Woodcrick allows the Heritage Hotels to bring a larger percentage of bookings to the bottom line by avoiding costly commissions and booking fees. We are excited to reinforce our direct relationships with our guests through these Google channels rather than force consumers to use middlemen.”

About Woodcrick Ventures, Inc.

Woodcrick Ventures is the worldwide representative of the Seekda Connect technology platform, providing advanced lodging industry technology to nearly 5,000 hotels throughout Europe. Seekda is one of the few partners selected, audited, approved, contracted and certified by Google to provide hoteliers the opportunity to participate directly in Google's Hotel Price Ads program. This technology is now available to hoteliers in the U.S. exclusively through Woodcrick Ventures. Hoteliers worldwide are enthusiastic about this direct-connect technology that pushes their real-time rates and inventory to Google with no required changes to existing vendors, relationships or infrastructure, making Woodcrick's solution, the only booking engine agnostic provider – which means we can work with any hotel, regardless of their booking engine provider. Hotels benefit with a cost savings, since the CPC paid is a fraction of the cost of booking these same Google users through OTA or GDS channels. For more information, visit www.woodcrickventures.com.

About Heritage Hotels & Resorts, Inc.

Heritage Hotels & Resorts, Inc. offers a collection of independent hotels with locations in New Mexico and Arizona. Each Southwestern hotel property is uniquely defined by a distinctive cultural heritage, flare for design and style, and modern comforts. The pattern in the weave of a rug. The upholstery of a chair. The light-play between candle and hammered tin. By making sure these details are true to the local culture, all Heritage hotels and resorts give their customers a more genuine experience, a better feeling of the region and culture they are visiting because each hotel uses local artists to create their decor.

Heritage Hotels and Resorts, Inc. offers a collection of culturally designed hotels in New Mexico. Hotel Albuquerque at Old Town and Nativo Lodge are located in Albuquerque, NM; Hotel St. Francis, Lodge at Santa Fe, and Hotel Chimayo de Santa Fe are located in Santa Fe, NM; Hotel Encanto de Las Cruces is located in Las Cruces, NM. All hotels are locally and minority owned and support cultural preservation and causes.

Heritage Hotels & Resorts, Inc. offers a collection of culturally designed hotels in the southwest United States. All Heritage hotels and resorts offer ideal accommodations for business, leisure, family, senior travel and guests with pets. All of these culturally distinct hotels are ideal locations for meetings, events, reunions and weddings. Enjoy great restaurants and top chefs featuring delicious regional cuisines, fabulous upscale bar and lounges hosted by award winning mixologists, and the Robert Trent Jones Sr. designed golf course in Arizona.