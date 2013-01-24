Independent Bank Corp. Issues Revised Telephonic Access Dial-In Number for Tomorrow's Earnings Release Conference Call

ROCKLAND, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Independent Bank Corp. INDB, parent of Rockland Trust Company, released its fourth quarter earnings press release today, Thursday, January 24, 2013. The release contained an inaccurate telephonic access dial-in number for tomorrow's earnings release conference call. The Company will host its quarterly conference call to discuss fourth quarter results on Friday, January 25, 2013, at 10:00 AM Eastern Time. Telephonic access will be available by dial-in at 888-317-6016 reference: INDB. A replay of the call will be available by calling 877-344-7529, Replay Conference Number: 10023472, which will be available through February 11, 2013 at 9:00 AM Eastern Time.

Internet access to the call is available on the Company's web site at http://www.RocklandTrust.com by choosing investor relations, Fourth Quarter Earnings Conference Call. The webcast replay will be available until January 25, 2014.

Independent Bank Corp., which has Rockland Trust Company as a wholly owned bank subsidiary, currently has approximately $5.8 billion in assets. Rockland Trust provides a wide range of consumer, business, investment, and insurance products and services. Rockland Trust Company is a full-service community bank serving Eastern Massachusetts and Cape Cod. To find out more about the products and services available at Rockland Trust Company, please visit our website at www.RocklandTrust.com.