Independent Bank Corp. Issues Revised Telephonic Access Dial-In Number for Tomorrow's Earnings Release Conference Call

Independent Bank Corp. INDB, parent of Rockland Trust Company, released its fourth quarter earnings press release today, Thursday, January 24, 2013. The release contained an inaccurate telephonic access dial-in number for tomorrow's earnings release conference call. The Company will host its quarterly conference call to discuss fourth quarter results on Friday, January 25, 2013, at 10:00 AM Eastern Time. Telephonic access will be available by dial-in at 888-317-6016 reference: INDB. A replay of the call will be available by calling 877-344-7529, Replay Conference Number: 10023472, which will be available through February 11, 2013 at 9:00 AM Eastern Time.
Internet access to the call is available on the Company's web site at http://www.RocklandTrust.com by choosing investor relations, Fourth Quarter Earnings Conference Call. The webcast replay will be available until January 25, 2014.
Independent Bank Corp., which has Rockland Trust Company as a wholly owned bank subsidiary, currently has approximately $5.8 billion in assets. Rockland Trust provides a wide range of consumer, business, investment, and insurance products and services. Rockland Trust Company is a full-service community bank serving Eastern Massachusetts and Cape Cod. To find out more about the products and services available at Rockland Trust Company, please visit our website at www.RocklandTrust.com.
Independent Bank Corp.
Chris Oddleifson, 781-982-6660
President and
Chief Executive Officer
or
Denis K. Sheahan, 781-982-6341
Chief Financial Officer
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.